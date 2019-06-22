Transfer Rumours: Delph Departing City, Ndombele to PSG, Lukaku to Spain(?) & More

I guess it's just that time of year again, when rumours are rife and you don't really know what to believe anymore.

It can be confusing, it can be exciting and it can even be a little but of both. When the summer months roll around and we no longer get the luxury of televised, top-level matches every single day of the week, we instead have to get our fix of football through the rumour mill.

Sometimes the gossip is clearly wrong, but often there seems to be at least a shred of truth involved. Speaking of which, here's a collection of stories with varying levels of believability for you to sink your teeth into.

Tax Issue Holding Up Atletico Madrid's Move for Lodi

Atletico Madrid have a knack for unearthing South American gems; Diego Godin, Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa were all relatively unknown before Los Rojiblancos turned them into household names.





Well, the La Liga outfit are on the brink of bringing in a new up-and-coming star from the continent, with Athletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi seemingly on his way to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for €20m.

According to Globo Esporte, the two clubs have reached an agreement over the 21-year-old's sale, but are now waiting on a tax issue to be resolved before the transfer can be finalised. Paranaense want Atleti to pay the non-resident income tax that the Spanish government has imposed upon Brazilian and Argentine teams, which would amount to €4m for the Lodi deal.

Delph Surplus to Requirements at the Etihad

In case you missed it, Atletico youngster Rodri is all but a Manchester City player after the Sky Blues agreed a €70m fee for the Spaniard's purchase.





Now, that means Pep Guardiola has added further talent to his already-congested midfield and it's rather obvious who is at the bottom of the pecking order. Fabian Delph will no doubt see his game-time reduced thanks to Rodri's arrival, whilst he has also lost his status as Benjamin Mnedy's understudy.





The Daily Mail write that his employers are happy to keep him in the north-west, though they would likewise be open to selling the England international, with Turkish side Galatasaray amongst the list of suitors.

West Ham Warn Inter Against Arnautovic Approach

If you're interested in snapping up one of West Ham United's prized possessions, you've got one hell of a battle on your hands. The Irons are fierce negotiators and rarely bow to pressure, an approach they have once again taken following Inter's move for Marko Arnautovic.

The Nerazzurri are joined by fellow Italians Roma and Fiorentina in their pursuit of the Austrian hitman, but all three will likely end up empty-handed having been told by the Londoners that he is not for sale.

The Daily Mail report that West Ham intend to keep a hold of their top personnel for the 2019/20 campaign, though the news is hardly a hammer-blow for Inter as they continue to work on deals for Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku.

Everton Tracking Zouma

Kurt Zouma was a hit with the Goodison Park faithful during his season-long loan from Chelsea, so much so that Everton are hoping to bring him back on a permanent basis.

The Daily Star write that the gigantic Frenchman has already discussed a return to Merseyside with close friends, revealing that he would be thrilled were such a move to transpire.

However, the Blues may block a transfer elsewhere until they appoint a new head coach, as the incoming manager may want Zouma in his squad. If the rumours are true and it is Frank Lampard who takes over, the defender will probably stay at Stamford Bridge, having impressed the Chelsea legend when the pair were still teammates.

Watford Join Race for Contract-Rebel Heaton

The latest news filtering out of Turf Moor is that captain Tom Heaton is refusing to sign a new contract, alerting both Bournemouth and Aston Villa, who could capitalise on the goalkeeper's apparent desire to leave. The duo are not alone in the race for his signature, however.

Watfordare also monitoring Heaton's situation and could make a £5m offer to Burnley in the coming days, or at least that's what the Sun say.

The Clarets may find they have no option but to sanction the sale, as Heaton - who would be in direct competition with Ben Foster for the number one jersey at Vicarage Road - has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Lukaku's 'Main Desire' is La Liga Switch

Romelu Lukaku to Inter has been on the cards since before the latest Premier League season came to a close. So, it's definitely going to happen, isn't it? I wouldn't be so certain.

The Manchester United striker is not necessarily against a move to Milan, but would prefer to settle in Spain, where he believes his attributes are best suited.

AS write that Lukaku's 'main desire' is to play in La Liga and a switch to Serie A is simply a fallback plan should no clubs from the former make an approach, which seems to be the case.

Tadic Offered Mega Deal by Chinese Club

The whole time that Dusan Tadic was at Southampton, we all believed that he was just a slick playmaker. Then we watched him leading the line for high-flying Ajax and realised he was also a superb finisher, a strong leader and a surprisingly-solid target for long balls.

It looks like we weren't the only ones paying attention. Mozzart Sport report that Chinese Super League team Dalian Yifang have made contact with the Serb, offering a three-year contract worth €14m-per-season. If he accepts, it's difficult to see Ajax standing in his way.

Chirivella Still Pushing for Anfield Exit

You may not have heard of Liverpool's 22-year-old midfielder Pedro Chirivella. If that is so, you won't be aware of his failed attempt to join Spanish second division side Extremadura in January.

Unperturbed by the collapse of that move, the Reds academy graduate is still pushing for a transfer to the Almendrale-based outfit (according to El Periódico Extremadura), with the newspaper stating that negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

Spurs Face Competition From PSG for Ndombele

And finally, Tottenham face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.





Spurs (in quite typical fashion) have seen a £40m bid rejected for the £70m-rated star, who is seen as Mauricio Pochettino's number one transfer target this summer, according to the Express.





The report claims that monied PSG's interest could be a spanner in the works for Spurs, who will have to offer big to stay competitive in the race for the 22-year-old.





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has already conceded that Ndombele will be allowed to leave the club once an acceptable offer is put on the table.