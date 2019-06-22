The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The game is a rematch of an infamous night for the USA, which fell to Trinidad & Tobago in Couva in the final match of 2018 World Cup qualifying and was eliminated from contention to reach Russia after Panama and Honduras secured simultaneous results over Costa Rica and Mexico, respectively.

The USA, under manager Gregg Berhalter, won its first Gold Cup game with a 4–0 victory over Guyana on Tuesday, while the Soca Warriors fell 2–0 to Panama in their opening match. It won't be an eye for an eye, but the U.S. can all but secure advancement and ensure T&T's road ends in the group stage with a victory.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision Deportes, Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.