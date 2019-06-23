Arsenal 'Optimistic' Over Kieran Tierney Deal With Revised Bid Expected as Celtic Seek £25m

By 90Min
June 23, 2019

Arsenal remain 'optimistic' that a deal will be struck with Celtic to sign Kieran Tierney, despite their opening offer of £15m being knocked back by the Scottish champions.

Unai Emery has made defensive reinforcements his primary target this summer, with the left back position one such area after a below-par season from Sead Kolasinac, while Nacho Monreal turned 33 years old earlier this year.

The club have already made their move to bring Tierney to north London, offering Celtic £15m for the 22-year-old in a deal that included four players - Carl Jenkinson, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah - in part exchange, according to The Sun. However, the Parkhead outfit rejected the deal and instead would like a larger cash sum, closer to £25m, to sell their star.

BBC journalist David Ornstein has had a long-standing connection with the club, having previously been the first to break stories such as the club's move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This time, Ornstein has stated that Arsenal will go back in with another offer for the left back, and are 'confident' a deal could be met.

Despite the player having previously mentioned his desire to become a legend with the Hoops, personal terms are not expected to be a problem with the Daily Mail echoing the statements that the player is keen on the move south.

Tierney has a contract until 2023 and is currently recovering from a double hernia operation at the end of May, which kept him out for spells during the last campaign. However, the report add that the player is 'hopeful' of being fit in time for pre-season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message