Arsenal 'Optimistic' Over Kieran Tierney Deal With Revised Bid Expected as Celtic Seek £25m

Arsenal remain 'optimistic' that a deal will be struck with Celtic to sign Kieran Tierney, despite their opening offer of £15m being knocked back by the Scottish champions.

Unai Emery has made defensive reinforcements his primary target this summer, with the left back position one such area after a below-par season from Sead Kolasinac, while Nacho Monreal turned 33 years old earlier this year.

The club have already made their move to bring Tierney to north London, offering Celtic £15m for the 22-year-old in a deal that included four players - Carl Jenkinson, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah - in part exchange, according to The Sun. However, the Parkhead outfit rejected the deal and instead would like a larger cash sum, closer to £25m, to sell their star.

BBC journalist David Ornstein has had a long-standing connection with the club, having previously been the first to break stories such as the club's move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This time, Ornstein has stated that Arsenal will go back in with another offer for the left back, and are 'confident' a deal could be met.

Despite the player having previously mentioned his desire to become a legend with the Hoops, personal terms are not expected to be a problem with the Daily Mail echoing the statements that the player is keen on the move south.

Tierney has a contract until 2023 and is currently recovering from a double hernia operation at the end of May, which kept him out for spells during the last campaign. However, the report add that the player is 'hopeful' of being fit in time for pre-season.