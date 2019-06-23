Atlético Madrid: Predicting Diego Simeone's Starting XI for the 2019/20 Season

Atlético Madrid had a relatively successful season where they finished second in La Liga and beat rivals Real Madrid 4-2 after extra time to win the UEFA Super Cup thanks to goals from Diego Costa, Saúl and Koke.

However, they disappointed in the main cup competitions where they were knocked out in the round of 16 for both the Copa del Rey and Champions League by Girona and Juventus respectively.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid both strengthening over this summer transfer window after a difficult year for both clubs, Atlético have to replace all their outgoings and rebuild heavily in order to stay in touch with the Spanish giants in order to challenge for the league.

So, here is how Los Rojiblancos could line up next season so they can win their first La Liga title since 2013/14 and compete successfully in all other competitions.

Jan Oblak (GK)

The Slovenian shot-stopper is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is undoubtedly a key member of the squad. His reflexes, agility and composure are all attributes that a top modern keeper requires and Europe's elite sides have been interested in his services.

However, Atléti made sure their star keeper stayed put, convincing Oblak put pen to paper and sign a contract extension until 2023, putting any rumours of a departure from the Wanda Metropolitano to bed. The former Benfica man has followed in previous Atlético keepers David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois' footsteps to become one of the best in the world.

Santiago Arias (RB)

The Colombian defender has been the starting right-back for Los Colchoneros and has been an adequate replacement for club hero Juanfran. Juanfran's contract is expiring this summer and if rumours are to believed he will leave, confirming Arias to be the first choice.





However, Sime Vrsaljko returns from his loan at Inter and might be able to displace Arias later in the season as the Croatian is recovering from knee surgery. There have also been rumours circulating about the acquisition of Hector Bellerin or Elseid Hysaj but those would be very unlikely considering Atléti have more pressing issues elsewhere in the squad.

José Giménez (CB)

With the departure of Diego Godin and Lucas Hernandez, Giménez will become the undisputed first choice for Atletico. The Uruguayan is an aerial threat, strong and wears his heart on his sleeve, making him a perfect Simeone defender as he has become a sure-fire fan favourite.





Only 24 years old, he has yet to reach his prime, and at the rate that he is progressing there is no doubt he can become one of the best centre backs in the world and a club legend.

Felipe (CB)

As mentioned previously, club legend Godin has departed upon the expiration of his contract with Atléti. This leaves them light in the centre back position and Los Colchoneros have snapped up Felipe for €20m in order to fill the void left by the Uruguayan.

The former Porto man has had a solid season and is the most likely defender to start as Atléti's interest in Benfica's Ruben Dias seems to be fading. Giménez and Felipe could form a deadly partnership in a similar fashion in which Godin and Giménez became a strong foundation for the Madrid side.

Alex Telles (LB)

Hernandez's transfer to Bayern Munich and Filipe Luís' contract is expiring this summer leaving a huge gap at left-back. Luís has yet to confirm if he is staying but it is looking likely that he will depart from the Wanda Metropolitano and Telles would be a superb replacement for him.





The Brazilian, currently at Porto, is a great crosser and his positioning is one of his biggest assets making him an ideal signing for Simeone's side. 19 goal contributions last season from defence highlights that he is great at attacking, something which Atlético have lacked throughout the 2018/19 season.

Saúl Ñíguez (CM)

One of the most underrated players in the world, Saúl is a versatile midfielder who can play any role or position in midfield or out wide. His ability at only 24 years of age is superb and he won't be going anywhere soon as he signed a nine-year contract extension back in 2017.





Simeone is a huge fan of the Spaniard and played Saúl in 45 games last season, showcasing how important he is for this side. To add to his brilliant arsenal of skills, Saúl even contributed to nine goals throughout the season - a tally that is highly impressive considering his position and Atléti's style of play.

Marcos Llorente (CM)

With Rodri heavily touted to join Manchester City or Bayern Munich, Atlético had to find a replacement that can fill his boots after his impressive campaign. Simeone went for Llorente to replace Rodri and the ex-Real Madrid man has a very similar playing style to the Spanish midfielder.

Bought for £27m, the Spanish metronome is able to pick out passes and dictate the tempo of the game which are attributes likened to Rodri's skillset. The promising midfielder didn't have the minutes available last season in a stacked Real Madrid side but he will be able to prove that he is worth the investment Atlético have made alongside the experienced Saúl.

Koke (RM)

Now that Godin has departed, there is a need for a new club captain and the only man to take that mantel is Koke. A superb midfielder with a similar level of versatility as Saúl, he has proven that he is an extremely reliable and dependable squad member.





Under Simeone, Koke has blossomed and is one of the few players who have succeeded to play out wide as the manager demands his wide players to defend - a skillset that Koke has in abundance. The 27-year-old is entering his prime and is definitely one of the first names on the team sheet.

Thomas Lemar (LM)

The Frenchman had an extremely difficult time in his first season at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018/19, following his departure from Monaco for £63m. He only contributed to nine goals from out wide and everyone has yet to see what the 23-year-old can offer.

It is a very tough task to play out wide in Simeone's system as players such as Yannick Carrasco and Vitolo have struggled to adapt to the manager's defensive system. However, with a season in La Liga and Atléti under his belt, there is reason for optimism that Lemar could deliver on the promise he showed in France.

João Félix (CF)

After star striker and top goalscorer Antoine Griezmann announced his departure, Los Rojiblancos need a superstar replacement. It is understood that Madrid have reached an agreement to bring the 19-year-old Benfica wonderkid to the capital of Spain for an eye-watering fee of €120m.





Does anything else need to be said about Félix? He has proved that he has the ability to live up to the hype with his 31 goal contributions just like Griezmann's tally - albeit in an easier league. Félix is virtually a like-for-like replacement for the Frenchman as he has wonderful vision and a clinical finish. With age on his side, Félix can become one of the best players in the world in the near future, which is very similar to the way Griezmann made his mark on world football.

Álvaro Morata (ST)

The striker, currently on loan from Chelsea, is having a difficult spell in his career with a lack of confidence in his own ability. However, he is a quintessential Simeone striker as he is a complete forward. He will have to battle it out with Diego Costa for a starting berth but his goalscoring has been much better than Costa's in his short time at Atléti.





There are rumours that Los Colchoneros are interested in PSG striker Edinson Cavani, but it would not make sense to pursue him since he is pushing the wrong side of 30. Morata, on the other hand, is just about to hit his prime at 26-years-old and if he can sort out his confidence, Atléti have a great striker on their hands. His loan deal ends at the end of the 2019/20 season and is reported to have a £49m clause to make the deal permanent.