Callum Hudson-Odoi Offers Positive Injury Update as Wonderkid Targets Quick Recovery

By 90Min
June 23, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi has offered Chelsea fans a glimpse of his impressive recovery from an Achilles injury, with the youngster targeting a speedy return to action.

After suffering the injury back in April, it was feared that Hudson-Odoi could miss almost 12 months of action, just as he looked to finally be breaking into the first team.

Hudson-Odoi took to Twitter to post a video of his recovery, in which he can be seen walking with ease as he undertakes some basic drills with a club coach.

Putting pressure on both feet, Hudson-Odoi comfortably kicks the ball into the hands of the coach, jogging on the spot between each pass, and he ends the video by spinning around and volleying the air, showing no signs of discomfort or struggle.

He wrote: "Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon back on the pitch, let's go!!"

Warren Little/GettyImages

Whilst he certainly has a long way to go until he is ready to return to matches, it is certainly encouraging to see Hudson-Odoi moving with ease and being able to work with the ball at his feet just two months after suffering the injury.

He is clearly targeting a return in time for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier League season which, for Chelsea, begins with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on August 11.


If he is to feature in that game, he will likely have to had trained during pre-season. The Blues jet off to Japan to face Kawasaki Frontale on July 19, before meeting Barcelona four days later. They will then return to England to face Reading, before rounding out July with a trip to Austria to face RB Salzburg.

Returning to action just three months after such a serious injury seems unlikely, but it is clear that Hudson-Odoi is certainly moving in the right direction. Each person recovers at different speeds, and fans will be eager to see Hudson-Odoi come back as soon as possible.

