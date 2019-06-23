Christian Eriksen 'Considering' Man Utd & Juventus as Real Madrid Prefer to Sign Paul Pogba

By 90Min
June 23, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is now considering a move to either Manchester United or Juventus, with Real Madrid seemingly determined to sign Paul Pogba instead.

The Dane is widely expected to leave the club this summer, with Real thought to be his most likely landing spot. However, after spending heavily already this summer, Los Blancos are only looking for one more expensive signing, and reports suggest that Pogba is top of their wish list.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to The MirrorEriksen is aware he is not part of Real's plans this summer, so he has now begun to consider a move elsewhere.

Manchester United are suggested as one of his options, with the Red Devils potentially needing their own replacement for Pogba, whilst Juventus could also be another alternative if they fail to secure their own deal for the Frenchman.

Eriksen was so certain of a move to Real this summer that he packed up all his belongings before SpursChampions League final defeat to Liverpool, but has now seen Zinedine Zidane's focus change as the summer has progressed.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Dane, who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, is expected to be sold this summer after failing to agree to fresh terms. However, chairman Daniel Levy is looking for around £100m if he is to sell, which has scared off many potential suitors.

Whilst Real do still admire Eriksen, their hectic summer - which has seen them sign Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes - means they do not have the money to fund deals for both Eriksen and Pogba.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Zidane has chosen Pogba, which leaves Eriksen in a sort of purgatory. The 27-year-old has publicly stated his desire to leave Spurs this summer, and it is thought that the club do want to sell him, instead of losing him for free next summer.

His departure would raise significant transfer funds, which would be vital for Spurs' summer plans. The likes of Wilfried Zaha, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso have all been linked with the club, but moves for the trio could all hinge on Eriksen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message