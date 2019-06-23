Gabriel Jesus Confirms He Will Wear the Number 9 Shirt for Manchester City Next Season

Manchester City have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will swap his number 33 for shirt for the vacant number nine next season.

The shirt has not been worn since Nolito's departure from the Etihad Stadium back in 2017, with Jesus selecting 33 when he arrived in January of the same year.

City confirmed the news in a post on their official website, revealing that Jesus, who already wears the number nine for Brazil, had asked to switch shirts to prove his ambition.

On the decision, Jesus said: “It will be an honour to wear the City number nine shirt and I’ll do so with great pride. I hope to score many goals wearing this jersey and help City to more trophies in the coming seasons.

“It’s the number I wear with Brazil and as always, I’ll be giving everything for City when I’m wearing it.”

The news is seen as a sign of City's commitment to Jesus. The Brazilian has operated firmly as a backup to Sergio Aguero in recent seasons, and his future has recently been the subject of intense speculation.

However, the player himself recently moved to dismiss these rumours, insisting that he will remain at the Etihad to compete with Aguero for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Jesus racked up 21 goals in 47 appearances, but he started just eight Premier League games as Aguero enjoyed yet another blistering campaign at the top of City's team sheet.

Indeed, just 59 of his 100 appearances for City have come as a starter, but he is seemingly determined to stay and battle with Aguero.

The Argentine, who is under contract until the summer of 2021, has spoken of his desire to move back to his homeland when his contract expires to turn out for Independiente. If he does complete that move, it would open up the door for Jesus, who would be a ready-made replacement.