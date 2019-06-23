Georginio Wijnaldum Praises Liverpool's 'Evolution' Under Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
June 23, 2019

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum has praised the Reds' evolution under Jurgen Klopp and lauded the performances of Virgil van Dijk in a recent interview with the club. 

After losing only once in the Premier League and amassing 97 points, Liverpool softened the blow of missing out on the league title by winning their sixth Champions League trophy in Madrid. 

Their consistency last season was built on grit and determination that allowed them to win games, even when they didn't perform at their best.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In an interview with the club's official website, Wijnaldum said: "We have evolved a lot, you can see it not only with the results but also with the way we were playing. We grew during the season.

"We started really well and we managed to win difficult games where in the past it was quite difficult and if we didn't play really well we didn't win the games that were really tough.

"But this season we managed to win those games. We learned a lot. Everyone is a better player than they were before."


A key part of Liverpool's excellent season was the presence of PFA Players' Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk. 

Wijnaldum praised his countryman, saying: "What has impressed me the most with Virgil is that he's consistent, he barely makes a mistake.


"He developed really well at Celtic and Southampton and Liverpool, he developed a lot.

"What also impressed me is that other players play better when he plays; the defenders next to him defend better, the players in front of him play better because when you play and you know he's behind you, you have a safe feeling."

