Joe Hart Linked With Lille Move After Being Told by Burnley He Can Leave for Free

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has been told by the club he can leave on a free transfer as they look to trim their wage bill, putting French side Lille on alert.

Hart, 32, was signed by the Clarets for £3.5m last summer following injuries to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton and made 21 appearances in all competitions last term, keeping six clean sheets.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former England goalkeeper was initially first choice at Turf Moor but was dropped by the Clarets following their 5-1 defeat to Everton and failed to make another appearance for the rest of the season.

Nick Pope and Tom Heaton appear to be the preferred options at Burnley, indicating that Hart is seen to be surplus to requirements at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Lille would be interested in Hart should their current number one, Mike Maignan, leave. Les Dogues consider his Champions League experience would be invaluable for the side as they embark on their first campaign in the competition since 2014/15.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Any potential move for Hart, who has also been linked with Stoke, would surely be his last chance saloon following failed spells at Torino, West Ham and now Burnley.

It's been a spectacular fall from grace for the highly decorated goalkeeper, who was dropped by Manchester City following the arrival of Pep Guardiola. He was part of the City sides that won the Premier League title in 2011/12 and 2013/14, while he also won the Premier League Golden Glove on four occasions.