Jürgen Klopp Claims Champions League Triumph Wasn't the 'Final Chapter' for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has delivered a warning to the club's rivals, saying that their Champions League triumph has provided them with a platform to enjoy sustained success.

The Reds won their sixth European Cup with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano on 1 June.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Champions League triumph was the high point of a season in which Liverpool amassed their highest-ever Premier League points total and narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City.





Klopp claims that the Merseyside club now have the momentum to enjoy more success in the near future.





"Madrid wasn't the final chapter for us - I think we're still writing the introduction," he said in the foreword of an official club book review of Liverpool's season (relayed by The Daily Mirror).

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"When we were travelling around Liverpool with the European Cup on that magical Sunday, the words I heard sung the loudest were: 'we're never gonna stop!'

"That's what this team and club has to live by. We arrived at this point because we were hungry for moments like June 1."

Liverpool had a dramatic run to the Champions League final, turning around a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the semi-final to win 4-0 in the second at Anfield despite being without key duo Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp referenced this game and heaped praise on his side for their achievements throughout the campaign.

"My players this year did remarkable things. I called them mentality giants after we beat Barcelona - but that's not saying enough. Skill, intelligence, emotion, fitness - they have it all."

The 52-year-old German also had a message for the Anfield faithful, saying; "Take all the joy from this campaign and do so in the knowledge that we want it again.

"Love the memories and use them to shape our future."