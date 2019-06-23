Matthijs de Ligt Edges Closer to Juventus as Details of Bianconeri's Offer Are Revealed

Details have emerged of Juventus' offer for Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt, as the race for one of Europe's hottest talents seems to be drawing to a close.

It seemed that de Ligt was headed to Paris Saint-Germain before sporting director Antero Henrique's recent departure. This has opened the door for Juventus who have made contact with the player's agent Milo Raiola and a deal could be close to completion.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the fee will be in the region of €70m-75m, which Ajax are more than happy with and the salary on offer to the player is €12m per season for five years, plus bonuses.

Strong move from Juventus for De Ligt in the last minutes following the failure of Barcelona and PSG to close a deal for him. [Di Marzio] pic.twitter.com/2e2mLCSA42 — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) June 21, 2019

The contract will also include a buy-out clause, the details of which are still being negotiated between Raiola, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici and vice-chairman Pavel Nedved.

PSG and Barcelona remain interested in the central defender, who is considering the offer from the Italian champions.

De Ligt played a pivotal role in the Ajax side that shocked the world by reaching the semi-final of the Champions League last season, also ending a five year wait for a Dutch league title. They also won the Dutch Cup for good measure.

His form attracted the attention of every top club in Europe and Ajax are resigned to losing their captain. They are now wanting to ensure that they receive an adequate fee for the player who came through their academy and made 77 appearances for the first team over three years.

Juventus are keen to sign the 19-year-old to help them finally reclaim a Champions League trophy that has proved elusive since 1996. Last season their hopes were ended at the quarter-final stage by De Ligt's Ajax side, despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo who signed from Real Madrid last summer.

Ronaldo urged de Ligt to join him at Juventus following the Nations League final between Portugal and the Netherlands and the prospect of playing alongside one of the world's greatest players could give Juventus the edge in the race to sign him.

The young Dutchman is seen as a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Giorgio Chiellini as Juve look to freshen up an ageing team.