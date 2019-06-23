Mexico and Martinique face off in Concacaf Gold Cup action in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday.

Mexico, despite being shorthanded, has rolled through the competition so far, outscoring Cuba and Canada by a combined 10-1 scoreline as it tries to build toward winning a record eighth Gold Cup title. Raul Jimenez and Uriel Antuna have been the attacking stars thus far for Gerardo Martino's side, and El Tri will be expected to put the finishing touches on a perfect group run on Sunday.

Martinique still has faint hopes of securing a surprise place in the knockout stage, but it would require a hefty Canada loss to Cuba in the group's other finale, which is an unlikely proposition. Martinique does enter the match on the heels of a 3-0 win over Cuba in Denver this past week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

