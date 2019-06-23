Moussa Dembele Rubbishes Man Utd Links By Announcing Decision to Stay at Lyon

Moussa Dembele has quashed rumours of a potential move to Manchester United by declaring his wish to stay with Lyon next season.

The former Celtic striker notched 15 league goals in his 32 appearances for Les Gones last season, in turn making him a hot prospect in Europe in what was his first season at the club.

However, any potential interest in Dembele from United, if there was any in the first place, can now be put to bed after the 22-year-old confessed his desire to stay with the Ligue 1 outfit next season.





Arsenal and Liverpool were also credited with an interest by the Mirror, who quoted Dembele as saying: “I still have 4 years left on my contract, I will be in Lyon next season."

He was speaking after France's 1-0 win over Croatia on Friday night, in which he scored, to help the Under-21 side make it two wins from two at the European Championships in Italy.

Sold to the Ligue 1 outfit for just shy of £20m, it is claimed by the Mirror that Lyon would have been asking for a fee in the region of £45m, which would have meant a substantial windfall for Celtic - who inserted a 10% sell-on clause in their deal with Lyon.

If indeed United, and the fellow Premier League sides were interested, they must now turn their attention elsewhere. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing his utmost to sell Romelu Lukaku this window, with Italy his most likely destination at present, but it will, of course, mean another forward will need to come through the Old Trafford doors in his stead.