Patrick Cutrone: Why the Home Grown Striker Must Finally Leave AC Milan This Summer

Patrick Cutrone must leave the San Siro this summer if he is to fulfil his potential. With Fiorentina and Sassuolo interested in the 21-year-old and an exit from Milan looming closer, this could be a golden opportunity for him to gain more experience and become the player he promises to be.

Cutrone signed for Milan in 2007 when he was just nine years old. After rising through the ranks at Milan's academy he made his first team debut in 2016 against Pescara. Since then he has made 63 appearances for the team he supported as a boy, netting 13 times.

Following the arrival of prolific striker Krzysztof Piatek in January, Cutrone has slipped down the pecking order in Milan. It's also been reported that the new management want to give Andre Silva another chance in the coming season, meaning that Cutrone's future at the club is unclear.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

There is plenty of interest in the Italy Under-21 striker, with Sassuolo reportedly making contact with his agent to explore the feasibility of signing him. However, it's thought that a far more likely destination for Cutrone would be Fiorentina.

La Viola are under new ownership and they are looking to add some much needed quality to their side this summer. They needed a draw against Genoa on the last day of the season to secure their Serie A status and they will not want to be in that position again this time around.

Their reported interest in Gonzalo Higauín hit the rocks over wage demands and it's thought that Fiorentina won't have that same issue with Cutrone. Milan are willing to sell the striker who they value at €25m, and it would also present the chance for Cutrone to link up with Vincenzo Montella, the coach who gave him his debut for I Rossoneri.

When asked if Cutrone should leave Milan this summer, former striker Alberto Gilardino told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Yes, because he would have more chances to be a regular and to play continuously.

"He may have a future away from Milan, even more so because he would find the opportunity of becoming a very important player."





With three years still remaining on his contract, Milan have the luxury of holding out for the right price. At this stage of his development Cutrone might not be able to be so patient.