Twitter Reacts as Lionesses Dismiss Feisty Cameroon to Book World Cup Quarter Final

It's official. On Thursday 27 June 2019, England's Lionesses will face Norway at the Stade Ocean in Le Havre with a place in the World Cup semi finals at stake.

Yes, we've got another summer of singing and dancing on our hands, relentlessly chanting the same anthem: 'It's Coming Home'. The Lionesses' hard-fought 3-0 victory over Cameroon has got us all believing again and you better bet that Twitter did it's usual thing.

It took just three minutes before the Cameroonians started getting nasty, with full-back Yvonne Leuko flinging a wild elbow into Nikita Parris as the Manchester City winger looked to breeze beyond her.

Explosive start to the #ENGCMR game.. Leuko should have been shown red for an elbow to Parris' face but somehow escaped with a yellow. — Luisito (@Lewis_Fowler8) June 23, 2019

However, Leuko wasn't the villain of the piece... more like one of many. Her misdemeanour was trumped by teammate Augustine Ejangue soon after, who couldn't resist spitting on Toni Duggan.

Mad how Cameroon still have 11 players on the pitch. Augustine Ejangue spitting on Toni Duggan and the Yvonne Leuko elbow on Nikita Parris. Wtf is VAR for? #ENGCMR #FIFAWWC — Janaarthanan N (@Jengaa_N) June 23, 2019

Unperturbed by their opponents' dirty tactics, Phil Neville's side pressed forward and took the game to Cameroon, carving out several openings.

Duggan's delivery from the right landed at the feet of Ejangue, who - under pressure from Parris - passed the ball back to her own goalkeeper who foolishly picked it up.

Her actions saw England awarded an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box, but not everyone agreed with the referee's decision, with the Cameroonian squad making their stance known.

FIFA SHOULD EXPLAIN WHY VAR WAS NOT USED FOR THE SO-CALLED CAMEROON BACK PASS. IT WAS NEVER A BACK PASS. — Little (@Little82553225) June 23, 2019

England v Cameroon ....never a pass back in my puff ... pic.twitter.com/BTMqIxbwUS — #Leftfootforward (@gordonwasok) June 23, 2019

Yet, the free-kick stood, forcing all Cameroon players to gather in their own goal mouth. However, they failed to stop Steph Houghton's rifled finish into the bottom corner, Duggan rolling the ball to the England captain, who calmly placed her shot through the cavalry charge.

So, 1-0 England and the nation was celebrating.

Indirect free kick in the penalty box is fun. :-) Brilliant finish there from England. Houghton’s effort makes Cameroon’s wall look pointless — Fisseha Tegegn (@Shewaye_Tagel) June 23, 2019

Indirect free kick in the penalty box is fun. :-) Brilliant finish there from England. Houghton’s effort makes Cameroon’s wall look pointless — Fisseha Tegegn (@Shewaye_Tagel) June 23, 2019

Things got a little quiet, thereafter. Of course, there was the odd kick or trip in there, but nothing to write home about. Then, all hell broke loose...

Ellen White slid a neat effort beyond Annette Ngo Ndom, before realising that the lineswoman's flag was raised. VAR was called upon and, after an age, the goal was correctly awarded, though Cameroon were hardly happy bunnies about it all.

They were provided evidence, the screen showed that Ellen White was clearly onside yet Cameroon still acted disgracefully — John bellion (@jbellion24) June 23, 2019

So many of these so-called VAR controversies aren't controversies at all. No controversy about England's second goal. Ellen White was onside by a mile. Only controversy is in Cameroon's reaction. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) June 23, 2019

Then again, who cares? The Lionesses had a two-goal lead and were heading for a quarter final date with Norway! Maybe, a few of us started celebrating a bit early...

That feeling of going to the quarter finals 😭😭😭 ITS COMING HOME I FEEL IT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #lionesses #WomansWorldCup #ENGvCAM pic.twitter.com/IMOpCDPC2M — Lipa Nessa ⚽️ (@Lipsy_28) June 23, 2019

If you thought that was all in terms of VAR-induced mania, you'd be wrong. Swiftly after the restart, Alexandra Takounda fired a bullet high into Karen Bardsley's net, only to have her goal chalked off for offside.

It was the correct decision. Well, a quarter of her teammate's ankle was in an offside position during the build-up, so yeah... justice was done... kind of.

Can’t help but think all this VAR controversy is karma for the Cameroon player who spat on Toni Duggan’s arm... #ENGCAM pic.twitter.com/GVR9loxglM — Greg Lee (@greglee91) June 23, 2019

Then the girls got a little shaky, the riot on the Cameroonian bench invigorating the underdogs and leaving England feeling nervous.

A couple of fine opportunities fell the Africans' way, but they couldn't capitalise. Whether it was misfortune, Bardsley's heroics or just poor technique, they consistently found a way to miss their chances.

WHAT A SAVE: Who said women's goalkeepers are poor? That was one of the best saves we've seen from Karen Bardsley. #ENG #JAP #FIFAWWWC — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 19, 2019

However, some thought the Manchester City shot-stopper was testing Cameroon's patience, potentially causing another uproar over VAR.

#VAR wanted for handball by Karen Bardsley lol #Lionesses — James Gilmore (@jammergilmore) June 23, 2019

Neville's recruits weathered the storm, however, eventually sealing the win through a brilliantly-simple corner routine, Alex Greenwood sweeping home to kill the game.

Some celebrated with a rendition of that famous chant...

Others expressed their joy in a different, more artistic manner...

We knew that the dream was still on, that the Lionesses could still bring home that elusive World Cup trophy.

However, Neville would need his best players available in order to do so. You can understand the backlash, then, when Takounda crunched into star performer Houghton's leg.

I swear I heard a snap when that challenge went in



On houghton — saxon71 (@stuafc71) June 23, 2019

Steph Houghton is my favourite player. Never mind a red card. The police should have been involved after that last tackle. Well done England. How football should be played versus how it shouldn’t. #EnglandCameroon — Tim Vine (@RealTimVine) June 23, 2019

But, it wasn't just Takounda's challenge that people took issue with...

Their captain screaming at Houghton as she's lying on the floor has enraged me! Absolute clueless clowns. Deserved everything they got, and more. — Tom Filer 🇪🇺 (@tomfiler) June 23, 2019

Anyway, enough of the nitty-gritty; England won and I'm sure Mr Phil Neville couldn't wait to praise the superb efforts his gladiators...

“It was disgraceful, it was disrespectful.”



“We’ve come here to tell the world that women’s football has great integrity.”



“We didn’t see that. There’s no excuses.”



“I’m just proud that my players acted with class and humility.”



Phil Neville speaks to talkSPORT 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y2WYCYNCtQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 23, 2019

Nope, he couldn't get past the awful, lamentable behaviour of the Cameroon squad and coaching staff. To be fair, he has a point.

Joking aside, Neville's post-match comments were no less than you would expect of such a strong character and he earned plenty of respect for making them.

I’ve just watched Phil Neville talk about football and agreed with everything he’s had to say...



Time to call it a day I reckon 😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 23, 2019

Never agreed with Phil Neville so much in my life. His post match interview was spot on. Could have been 5 or 6-0 easily. Cameroon players should count themselves lucky they got to even meet @stephhoughton2. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 23, 2019

I’m proud of Phil Nevile and @Lionesses for how they handed that kind of behaviour today!



Phil’s words after the game were spot on. Didn’t feel like a game of football and that is not want we see young girls or boys to see around the world! — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) June 23, 2019

So, now that that wrestling match is all done and dusted, we can begin looking ahead to the quarters. This tournament is only gonna get better...