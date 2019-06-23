Women's World Cup - Matchday 17 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

The group stage is over at the Women's World Cup, and now the fun of knockout football is upon us.

Only eight teams can make it through to the quarter-finals, and matchday 17 will see a number of the pre-tournament favourites in action.

Spain will face off against the dominant USA, before Sweden and Canada clash in what promises to be a thoroughly exciting affair.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's games.

Spain vs USA

This is the first time in their history that Spain have reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup, but they will know their future in the competition will come under real threat when they meet the USA.





The Americans shattered goalscoring records in the group stages, proving they are worthy of their status as favourites to lift the trophy later this summer. They are full of confidence, and stopping them has been an impossible task so far.

Team News

Fortunately for Spain, they have no injury concerns heading into this game. They will need to be at full strength if they are to come out on top against the USA, meaning the likes of Jennifer 'Jenni' Hermoso and the well-rested Marta Torrejon will be key to their chances of victory.

For the USA, all eyes will be on star striker Alex Morgan, who was withdrawn at half-time against Sweden with a knee injury. However, it is not thought to have been serious, so the hope is that she will be fit to play on Monday.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Panos, Torrejon, Paredes, Leon, Corredera; Meseguer, Jenni, Torrecilla; Caldentey, Garcia, Putellas. USA Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Mewis; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Recent Form

Spain did enough to seal their place in the knockout stages with a 0-0 draw against China last time out, ensuring that their 1-0 defeat to Germany was not fatal to their World Cup hopes. With one win, one draw and one loss under their belts so far this summer, a consistent run of form has been hard to come by so far.

The same cannot be said for the USA, who have been utterly outstanding thus far. They managed a record 18 goals in their three group stage games, and they are still yet to concede this summer. It truly has been the perfect start for the USA.

Prediction

Spain certainly have enough about them to cause the USA a few problems here. Whilst we are yet to really see the best of La Roja, the USA cannot afford to underestimate them.

However, we certainly have seen the best of the USA. There have been calls from fans that this could be the finest national team the country has ever assembled, and it's easy to understand why.

𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡, ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑔𝑜𝑎𝑙𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑈𝑆𝑊𝑁𝑇 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑜 𝑓𝑎𝑟?



They won't be able to put 13 past the Spaniards, but they should still be able to net plenty of goals. Spain will put up a fight, but the USA's momentum shows no sign of slowing down.

Prediction: Spain 0-3 USA

Sweden vs Canada

So far, this tournament has gone as Sweden would have expected it to. They finished second in Group F, coming unstuck only against the mighty USA, and managed to reach the knockout stages with relative ease.





However, in Canada, they face one of the favourites to win the entire tournament. They are yet to get firing on all cylinders, but the potential is always there for them to breeze past their opponents with ease.

Team News

Sweden made a number of changes during their last game with the USA, meaning that their star players will be expected to be raring to go on Monday. The likes of Fridolina Rolfo and Elin Rubensson will both be eager to return, having been rested last time out.

Canada's stars were not afforded such a rest, but they did manage to avoid picking up any injuries during their frustrating 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands. As a result, they will be able to field another strong lineup on Monday.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Rubensson, Seger; Jakobsson, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius. Canada Labbe; Lawrence, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Chapman; Huitema, Scott, Schmidt, Beckie; Sinclair, Fleming.

Recent Form

Sweden managed comfortable victories against both Chile and Thailand in their first two fixtures, but fell to a 2-0 defeat to the USA last time out. They will certainly be eager to prove that their momentum has not halted.

Whilst Canada also come into this having lost their last fixture, they will certainly be the more frustrated side. On paper, they should have been able to beat the Netherlands, but had little answer for the Dutch in their 2-1 loss. However, victories over both Cameroon and New Zealand prove that they can still win if they are at their best.

Prediction

Coming into the summer, both these teams were dreaming of the ultimate glory, and that certainly will not have changed.

Canada are the favourites in this tie, but it would not be a surprise to see Sweden, who are ranked ninth in the world, come out on top. Both sides could win this game with ease.

Having said that, Canada are the favourites for a reason. They should have enough about them to secure the victory, and big performances from their stars would be a huge help in such a crucial game.

Prediction: Sweden 1-2 Canada