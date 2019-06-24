Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Undergo Man Utd Medical This Week Ahead of £55m Move

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United ahead of his £55m move from Crystal Palace. 

The full back, who will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer following the £15m capture of Daniel James from Swansea, will travel to the club's Carrington training ground as soon as he's returned from international duty with England's Under-21s. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Aidy Boothroyd's side have already crashed out of the European Championships following losses to France, in which Wan-Bissaka scored a last-minute own goal, and Romania in the group stage, with one dead-rubber to be played out against Croatia on Monday night. 

And, according Goal, the right back will travel straight to the AON Training Complex to complete his medical upon his return with the rest of the squad from Italy.

Though his exploits in this summer's tournament have not made for particularly good viewing - indeed, he was somewhat controversially left out of the starting XI for that Romania loss following that gaffe - his performances for Palace this season did all the talking for United. 

He was rewarded with the Eagles' Player of the Season award, upon which boss Roy Hodgson declared: “He’s been outstanding. He had a baptism of fire over a year ago now, playing three of the top six teams in his first games.

"He’s been so good in all of the games. He’s a complete full-back as far as I’m concerned.”

And, with £55m on the table, the Red Devils clearly agree, with Solskjaer keen to make him the club's first choice at right back right from the off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message