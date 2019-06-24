Exclusive: Premier League Quartet Interested in Chinese Goalkeeper After Toulon Scouting Mission

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are preparing to rival some of Europe's biggest clubs in the race to sign Chinese goalkeeper Chen Wei.

The 21-year-old currently plies his trade in the Chinese Super League for Shanghai SIPG, but has struggled to dislodge Chinese number one Yan Junling from a starting role.





Chen is yet to make a first team appearance for Shanghai, but his huge marketing potential is an obvious incentive to any potential suitors.

Full list of the 2019 Toulon Tournament awards:



Best player: Douglas Luiz

Best goalkeeper: Wei Chen

Best goalscorer: Matheus Cunha

Second best player: Lyanco

Third best player: Ao Tanaka

Fourth best player: Jayson Molumby

Breakthrough player: Paulinho

Best goal: Paulinho pic.twitter.com/prqD7x8OlW — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 15, 2019

90min understands that he was watched by scouts from City, United, Chelsea and Arsenal at the recent Toulon Tournament - which he was voted as the competition's best goalkeeper - but the Premier League quartet were not alone in watching the rising star.

Scouts from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Ajax were also present in France, with a transfer tug of war now set to play out for the remainder of the summer.

Though there is no indication at this stage where Chen sees his future, he is unlikely to turn down the riches of a big money move to Europe - with worldwide recognition and exposure guaranteed if a transfer goes through.

Indeed, commercial revenue sales from Asian markets are known to be big money spinners for Europe's biggest clubs, so concluding a deal for Chen makes sense off the field financially, as well as on it.

To date, Chen has made 11 appearances for China's Under-23 side, impressing more and more with every performance. He is a graduate of Shanghai SIPG's youth academy, spending seven years rising through the ranks before earning a place in the first team squad.