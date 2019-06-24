FIFA 20: Every Bayern Munich Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

A new season is already on the horizon and with that comes the much-anticipated release of FIFA 20 and hours of fun.

With Bayern having already wrapped up some transfer dealings, their squad is pretty much set for next season and hence we can make some very early predictions for Die Roten's FIFA ratings for the 2019/20 campaign.

Given how the players have performed recently and their in-game mid-season ratings refresh, here's how they could be rated later this year.

Christian Früchtl

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 63

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 65





The highly-rated keeper did not play for the first team, despite an injury to Manuel Neuer last season, but 12 clean sheets in 23 appearances for the youth team is impressive.

His potential and good performances for the youth team could bump his rating up to 65.

Jann-Fiete Arp

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 69

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Bayern announced the signing of the 19-year-old last year and he will link up with the team for the upcoming season. He is seen as a future number nine for the Germany national team but had a horrible campaign in the youth set-up at Hamburg.

Five goals in 23 appearances is not a goal return the Bavarians would have expected when they signed him, hence a downgrade for the young striker.

Alphonso Davies

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 72

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 73





As expected, the Canadian winger has had a difficult transition from Major League Soccer to the Bundesliga. He managed to grab a goal in his 74 minutes of Bundesliga game time and will be eager for more opportunities next season.

The good wing play and attacking threat he showed could improve his rating by one.

Renato Sanches

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 75





Renato Sanches once again had a difficult season, with manager Niko Kovac only starting him in four league games. His well-taken goal against Frankfurt in the last match of the season shows the potential he has but he has not had the opportunity to prove himself.





Hence, his rating should stay the same.

Sven Ulreich

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79





Ulreich had plenty of opportunities to prove his worth, like he did last year, but failed to impress as he conceded nine goals in nine appearances - a tally not up to Bayern's standards.





With his negative performances affecting his stock and age also being a factor, Ulreich's rating may go down.

Benjamin Pavard

Position: Centre Back/Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81





After a breakout World Cup, Bayern swooped in to secure the Frenchman for the 2019/20 season. He put in sturdy performances throughout the campaign just past but could not prevent Stuttgart getting relegated.

A good season after his summer in 2018 should ensure the World Cup winner gets a small rating boost.

Corentin Tolisso

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83





Another French World Cup winner, Tolisso played the first two games in the Bundesliga before he suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament rupture very early in the campaign.

With barely any football played this season, it is unfair to judge him and therefore his rating should stay the same.

Jérôme Boateng

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83





A very disappointing season from a player who was seen as one of the best in his position just a few years ago. After a series of mistakes, he was relegated to the bench for the second half of the season and was forced to retire from the national team by Joachim Löw.

His reputation has taken a massive hit and his new FIFA rating will as well.

Lucas Hernández

Position: Centre Back/Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

Bayern triggered the £72m buy-out clause in Lucas' contract in March to secure him from Atlético Madrid for the upcoming season after he also won the World Cup with France.

He enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign but suffered a knee injury in December and had to have surgery which ended his season but his performances prior meant he got a winter upgrade, going up to 84 from 83. Having not played after the upgrade, his rating for FIFA 20 may remain at 84.

Kingsley Coman

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





Having virtually missed the first half of the season due to injury, Coman came back and produced some wonderful displays full of dribbling and creativity.

Contributing to 17 goals in 2018/19 season, it was his most productive campaign to date and he has become a mainstay to Der FCB. A small upgrade is the least he deserves.

Javi Martínez

Position: Defensive Midfielder/Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





Bayern struggled in the first half of the season but the introduction of Martínez back to the side gave them some much-needed balance in midfield and propelled them to the league and cup double.

The 30-year-old's man of the match performance in the Champions League against Liverpool in the first leg highlighted his reliability and quality and he deserves to keep the same rating.

Serge Gnabry

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





Voted by the fans as Bayern's player of the season, the former Arsenal winger has been the surprise of the year.

Contributing to 22 goals this season in all competitions, Gnabry's performances in the Bundesliga earned him a place in the league's team of the year. As he proved to be one of the best wide men in the league, an upgrade to 84 is well deserved.

Leon Goretzka

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85





Another member of the team of the season was Leon Goretzka. Signed from Schalke for free last summer, Goretzka has impressed in midfield, adding goals and assists to his game. 13 goal contributions from the base of midfield is very impressive and he has fit in well at his new club.

His strong displays from midfield throughout the season resulted in six different cards in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team and his rating for FIFA 20 will undoubtedly increase.

David Alaba

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85





It was another solid campaign for the Austrian, contributing to ten goals from left back, but he didn't reach the heights that he previously showed in the treble-winning campaign.

Not better or worse than the previous season, so his rating may remain the same.

Thomas Müller

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86





Despite being forced to retire from Germany like Boateng, Müller quietly had a decent season. He is no longer the goalscorer or player he once was but he has been integral on and off the field. Therefore, his rating remains the same as last year.

Niklas Süle

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86





Süle has proved this season that he is Bayern's best centre back and one of the best young defenders around, highlighted by his inclusion in the Bundesliga team of the year.

His dominant aerial ability and great pace make him a top modern centre back and is fully deserving of a FIFA upgrade.

Joshua Kimmich

Position: Right Back/Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87





Kimmich proved this season that he is one of the best defenders in the world and incredibly only missed one game, due to suspension in the Champions League. An incredible 19 assists in all competitions from right back shows the ability the German has.

Having already received a winter upgrade up to 86, Kimmich is fully deserving of an 87 card later this year, should he be awarded one.

Manuel Neuer

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





The captain had a very poor campaign and many believe Marc Andre ter Stegen will overtake him as Germany's first choice soon due to his below average performances. Conceding 23 goals in 26 appearances in the best team in the league is embarrassing, especially for a keeper who was regarded as the best of his generation.

A heavy downgrade is incoming for the German shot-stopper.

Thiago Alcântara

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





The Spanish midfield metronome has been a crucial cog in this Bayern side and has once again shown his brilliant technical ability. He has proven to everyone that he is one of the best midfielders on the planet and without his masterful control in the middle, Bayern would not have won the league and cup.

Another team of the year member, Thiago received a winter upgrade on his card but he deserves to move up to an 88 rating.

Robert Lewandowski

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 91





The Pole picked up Die Torjägerkanone, the award for top goalscorer, once again proving he is one of the best players in the world. 53 goal contributions in 47 games is incredible and the 30-year-old is an indispensable member of the squad.

One of the most complete strikers in the game, Lewandowski's performances propelled Bayern to success this year and inevitably meant he was also included in the team of the year.

An upgrade is the least he deserves and he may be the only player in the Bayern squad to achieve a rating higher than 90.