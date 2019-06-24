FIFA 20: Every Liverpool Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

The 2018/19 season was a memorable one for the red half of Merseyside, as Liverpool won their sixth European Cup with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in June in Madrid.

Domestically, the season ended in agonising fashion for Liverpool, as they accumulated 97 points yet still finished a point behind Manchester City.

Still, it can be regarded as a very successful year for Jurgen Klopp's men, with a number of players enjoying standout campaigns. Here is a look at how FIFA are expected to rate them next season.

Alisson

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





Following a disastrous 2018 Champions League final for Loris Karius, it was no surprise that Liverpool spent big on a goalkeeper last summer. Much was expected of Alisson, and he delivered.

The Brazilian shot-stopper did make errors in the first half of the season, most notably against Leicester and Manchester United, but overall it was a very positive campaign, as he made crucial saves against Napoli, Barcelona and Tottenham to ensure that Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy.

Having shown an ability to perform when it matters most, Alisson is worthy of a minor upgrade.

Simon Mignolet

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77





Mignolet got very little game time this season as Alisson established himself as the clear first choice goalkeeper.

However, when he did get his only chance of 2019 in the FA Cup against Wolves, Mignolet was not overly-impressive.

The gap between himself and Alisson has widened this season, so expect Mignolet to have his rating lowered for next year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Position: Right back

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82

Liverpool fans are very proud to hail Alexander-Arnold as being the only Scouser in the side, and it is no wonder.

The 20-year-old has had an outstanding campaign, delivering 16 assists across all competitions, with the pick of them being his audacious quick corner against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool's full backs contributed greatly to their historic season, and expect Alexander-Arnold to only get better. He will surely receive a notable upgrade by FIFA.

Andrew Robertson

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Position: Left back

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

Not to be outdone by his fellow full back, Robertson also registered double figures in terms of assists last year, racking up 11 in the league.

The Scottish international was a constant menace down the left flank, and improved defensively as the season developed. At 25 years of age, he appears to just be entering his peak years, meaning that both he and Alexander-Arnold can be expected to cause havoc down the wings fro years to come.

His steady progression continues, and this will likely be recognised when the new ratings are announced.

Virgil van Dijk

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 90

The Dutch defender was a colossus at the back for Liverpool last season, tightening up a defence that had been fragile before his arrival.

He was recognised as the best player in the league by his fellow professionals after being part of a Liverpool back line that kept 21 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Although the Ballon d'Or will not be awarded until the end of the year, Van Dijk is one of the leading contenders for the prize, which would make him the first defender to win since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006. There is no doubt that his rating will rise.

Joel Matip

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82





At the start of the season, Matip was widely seen as the fourth choice centre back, behind Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

However, a string of steady performances in the second half of the campaign saw him become a first team regular, forming an impressive partnership with Van Dijk.

Having hardly put a foot wrong since Christmas, expect Matip to be rewarded with a slight increase in his rating.

Joe Gomez

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79





Gomez is a player with undoubted potential, but he has been unfortunate with injuries for the past two seasons.





In 2018, it cost him a place in England's World Cup squad, and this season it handed his spot in the starting line-up to Matip, who took full advantage.

The young defender showed more than enough in the first half of the season to confirm that he is a player with a bright future, and it should be an intriguing battle between himself and Matip as to who will partner Van Dijk next year. Gomez warrants an upgrade from his current standing.

Dejan Lovren

Position: Centre back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78





Lovren has never lacked confidence in his ability, and having reached the final of the World Cup with Croatia last summer it is easy to see why.

However, this year has been a humbling experience for the defender, as he has found game time hard to come by.

It is not a certainty that he will be at Liverpool next season, but what does seem inevitable is that his rating will take a significant dip from what it was a year ago.

Fabinho

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Position: Defensive midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85

It was a slow start to life on Merseyside for Fabinho, who found himself on the bench for much of the first half of the campaign.

Once the Brazilian had settled, that all changed. From December onwards, Fabinho made the holding role his own, mopping up in front of the back four with minimal fuss. Such was his level of performance, it forced Jordan Henderson to push in to a more advanced role, which actually suited both players.

Not a fancy player, and a lot of his work may go unnoticed, but FIFA should still acknowledge his consistent displays. He will likely maintain his rating.

Jordan Henderson

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83

The Liverpool captain has not always been fully appreciated, but that finally seems to be changing.

Now playing on the right hand side of a midfield three, Henderson has had far more of an impact in the latter stages of the season, with his driving runs from midfield causing regular problems for opposition defences.

He was exceptional in the semi-final against Barcelona at Anfield, despite picking up a knee injury shortly before half time, and videos circulating online showed just how much it meant to him to win his first European Cup.

A small upgrade is warranted for Liverpool's inspirational leader.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82





Wijnaldum was arguably Liverpool's best central midfielder in the first half of the season, producing eye-catching displays on a consistent basis.

He was unable to maintain this high level throughout the season, seemingly struggling with fatigue in the closing stages, causing him to drop to the bench more often.

His quick-fire double in the semi-final against Barcelona showed what he is capable of though, and he remains an important member of Klopp's squad. His rating will likely go unchanged.

Naby Keita

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82





In his first season in England, Keita showed glimpses of promise to keep Liverpool supporters excited about what is to come.

However, injuries and inconsistent form overshadowed his season, with three goals and a solitary assist hardly the statistics that he would have been hoping for.

More will be expected from the Guinea international next year, but for now he has slipped down the pecking order a little, and his upcoming rating is likely to reflect this.

James Milner

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81

As steady as they come. Rarely the best player on the pitch, but never the worst.

Milner continues to prove his worth to this Liverpool side, with his energy in the middle of the park often allowing his teammates to play better. He has often been restricted to appearances off the bench this year, yet he manages to make his mark when he gets his opportunity.

Fair to say that he will see his rating remain intact.

Adam Lallana

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Position: Attacking midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77





A frustrating season full of fitness issues once more for Lallana, who is now 31 years of age. Having been one of the better players at Liverpool when Klopp arrived, that is now far from the case and his days at the club might be numbered.

He has started just three games in 2019 so far, impressing at home to Burnley in March, as he offered a brief reminder to fans of his class.

If he does return to full fitness next season, and that is a big if, he will find it very difficult to get regular first team football given the depth that Liverpool have in this area of the pitch. His rating will surely drop from its current mark.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Position: Central midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 80





This season was all about rehabilitation for Oxlade-Chamberlain after the serious knee injury that he suffered against Roma last April.

The midfielder returned to a rapturous reception 12 months on from his last game, making two appearances off the bench before the season came to an end.

He will hope to make his mark next year, but for now his rating will likely stay at 80 following a year on the sidelines.

Mohamed Salah

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Position: Right wing

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





Salah struggled to reach the heights of his first season at Liverpool last year, but who wouldn't?

Still, he netted 22 league goals to finish the season as the joint-top goalscorer, and he produced moments of brilliance that will live long in the memory. His thunderbolt strike against Chelsea highlighted why he is one of the best players on the planet.

The Egyptian winger also managed to keep his composure to fire Liverpool in to the lead in the Champions League final from the penalty spot. He is a vital asset for this team, and despite having dips in form this year, he deserves to maintain his current rating.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Position: Right wing

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78

When Liverpool signed Shaqiri last summer it looked like a shrewd move. Yet the stocky winger has not had the impact that he would have hoped for.

Before Christmas, Shaqiri showed signs of being able to influence games during cameo appearances off the bench. His brace against Manchester United was a prime example.

However, he scarcely featured in the run-in, and when he did get his chance due to injuries in the second leg against Barcelona, he was Liverpool's worst player on the night, regularly under-hitting passes.

He will almost certainly suffer a substantial lowering of his rating.

Sadio Mane

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Position: Left wing

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88

What a season Mane had. His finishing improved immensely as he shared the Golden Boot with Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Meanwhile, he also made a major contribution in Munich, netting a fine brace against Bayern Munich at the last 16 stage.

Coming into the 2018/19 season, Mane may have been seen as the weakest member of the front three. He now has an argument for being the strongest. His end product is only getting better, and Liverpool fans will already be licking their lips at what lies ahead in the upcoming campaign.

Mane has clearly earned an upgrade when the next set of ratings are released.

Divock Origi

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79





The man for the big occasion. Origi had long spells of the season where he did not do a great deal. However, when he did get his chance to shine, he took it with both hands.

He was the player to score the late winner against Everton at Anfield. He was the player to score the decisive goal at home to Barcelona. He was the player to seal the game in the final against Tottenham.

When Liverpool needed a big goal, Origi was often the man to step forwards and take responsibility. Although he is still a long way behind Liverpool's established front three, his ability to deliver when needed will likely result in a small upgrade.

Roberto Firmino

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86

Firmino does not get the goals that Salah and Mane do, but there can be no doubt that he is still a fine player.

12 goals and seven assists in the league represents another successful season for the Brazilian forward, and Klopp's eagerness to get him back in the side for the final after a recent injury confirmed his importance to this side.

If he does start to hit the numbers that his fellow forwards produced last season then every Premier League side will be in trouble. For now, he is likely to stay at 86.