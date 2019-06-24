Gonalons Interest, Fornals Strikes Again & Latest on Diop's Future: West Ham News Roundup

We still have around six weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut, and there's still plenty of deals, gossip and speculation to churn through.

What's that I hear you say? Six more weeks? SIX MORE WEEKS OF THIS? Yep, we feel the pain as well, don't worry.

Half the rumours are nonsense and the majority are devised in order to push the agenda of betting markets, so it does all get a bit tedious. However, some things are still worth knowing. And down here at West Ham, we've got a few unresolved issues to address.

So let's get the latest #hammersgoss...

Hammers 'Confident' on Gonalons

Midfield reinforcements are essential this summer. We know that, you know that, Lord Manuel of Pellegrini-shire definitely knows that and head of recruitment Mario Husillos...well, it's his actual job to know that.

One man of reported interest is Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons, who spent last season having a bang average time on loan at Sevilla. Just what we need, right? In all seriousness, he's okay but doesn't necessary have the mobility that we're looking for in the middle of the park.

Still, the Express claim we're confident of sealing a move ahead of Everton - only on loan, mind you. Could be a worth punt, providing he knows how to stay fit and doesn't rinse our wage bill.

Trott......Trots Off on Loan

One man who won't be making it into West Ham's first-team set-up next season is young goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

But that's fine, as we've already covered all bases by signing Roberto and David Martin (Remember, Alvin's son.....no nepotism involved here, promise) - meaning Trott can go and get some exposure in the lower leagues.

And that's exactly what the England Under-20 stopper has done, with confirmation that he's joined AFC Wimbledon on loan for the season. All the best Nath.

Fornals Strikes Again

Genuine excitement is pulsing through my veins in anticipation of watching Pablo Fornals next season.

90min's resident Spanish expert has been raving about Fornals for a number of months now, and a second goal at the Under-21 European Championships now proves that he is absolutely world class.

That could be an exaggeration, but he's good...very good. Very exciting times ahead next season, with Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko among our attacking midfielder ranks...

Developments With Diop?

So, Manchester United want a centre back. They've been linked with about 10,356,012 of them, and Issa Diop's name crept up in the conversation last week.

We don't want to sell him, and they probably don't really want him - but nevertheless, we're enduring rumours of a move anyway. The latest update comes from our friends at Sport Witness - who relate news from France Football suggesting United's chances of nabbing Issa have 'really increased'.

Turns out the English translation for that is 'really don't believe it' - unless you want to believe that we're asking for €84m, a combination of €45m + Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo or Anthony Martial or €66m + plus three yachts, 60 new bubble machines and a year's worth of Wispa bars.

Aranguiz Snubbed Pellegrini Reunion

One thing that's very admirable about Manuel Pellegrini is his honesty and transparency. He doesn't tread on toes, he doesn't talk about other team's players and he doesn't engage in speculation.

Apart from now, that is. Kind of. Charles Aranguiz is the man that Manuel has spoken out about, with the boss man confirming that his fellow countryman, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, turned down the chance of a London Stadium reunion.

That information comes courtesy of an interview with El Mercurio (via Sport Witness), with Señor Pellegrini revealing: “In the past I took several: Salas, Rojas, Matías Fernández, Iturra, Moras; I have taken seven or eight Chilean players. I tried to take Aránguiz to West Ham, but he did not want to.”

Suit yourself Charles.