Man Utd Agree Deal for 16-Year-Old Spanish Wonderkid

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

Manchester United are continuing the focus on youth as they appear set to complete a deal for 16-year-old Spanish starlet Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza.

With moves still rumoured to be in the works for the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, United have beaten out competition from both La Liga and other English clubs to agree a £600,000 deal for Mejia, according to The Sun.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The little-known teenager, who can play out wide or as a more central forward, scored over 50 goals last season for Zaragoza's youth side.

According to local newspaper El Periodico de Aragon, Mejia was one of 'most outstanding players of the prestigious Cesaraugusta Tournament' this year, scoring the only goal of the final in a 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow.

While Mejia would likely spend at least a couple of seasons in United's youth and Under-23 ranks before earning a first-team call-up, his potential transfer highlights Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board's strategy for identifying younger players with potential.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

In first team matters, with the signing of Welsh winger Daniel James already completed, Wan-Bissaka could undergo a medical this week ahead of his £55m move to Old Trafford, while the club are still 'confident' of landing Leicester's Harry Maguire.

United will also trigger a one-year extension on 21-year-old Marcus Rashford's contract to fend off interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message