Napoli Loan Players: How They Got on Away From Stadio San Paolo During the 2018/19 Season

Napoli have had a largely settled squad in recent seasons, something which didn't change too much following the departure of Maurizio Sarri and the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

The club only had seven players out on loan during the 2018/19 season, which seems minuscule compared to many current top sides.

Here's how their loan players got on away from the Stadio San Paolo in the 2018/19 season.

Marko Rog (Sevilla)

The most notable member of the Napoli side to leave on loan this season, the 23-year-old struggled for opportunities in the first half of the campaign with I Partenopei, starting just four games in all competitions.

Consequently, it was no surprise when he left on loan in the January transfer window to join La Liga side Sevilla.

However, the Croatia international would have a similarly frustrating time in Spain, starting just five games in all competitions and making more appearances off the bench than he did from the start.

As it stands, Rog will return to Napoli next season but may face another loan spell away from the club.

Rating: 2/10

Luigi Sepe (Parma)

Luigi Sepe joined Napoli in 2008 but only made one senior appearance for the club in eight years. This was due to the fact that he spent five consecutive seasons out on loan from 2011 to 2016.

He finally re-joined Napoli's first team for the 2016-17 season where he was the third-choice goalkeeper at the club behind Pepe Reina and Rafael.

He failed to make an appearance in that season before making three in the following campaign. After the departures of Reina and Rafael in the same transfer window, Sepe would have hoped to have been given the opportunity to compete for the number one position.

However, Napoli had other ideas, signing three goalkeepers in the transfer window - David Ospina, Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis.

This left the 28-year-old as the odd man out and he subsequently joined another Serie A side, Parma, on loan for the whole season.

He became Parma's first-choice goalkeeper, appearing in all but one Serie A fixture. Parma have yet to make an offer to sign Sepe on a permanent basis but are expected to do so before the end of the transfer window.

Rating: 8/10

Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria)

Tonelli joined Napoli in 2016 and was used as back-up defender, making just nine appearances across two seasons.

In August 2018 he joined Sampdoria on a season-long loan for a fee of €500,000, with the club having an option to buy him on a permanent basis.





The 29-year-old ironically made his debut in a 3-0 home victory over his parent club and from there, had a fruitful campaign, featuring in 20 games in all competitions.





Sampdoria have yet to make a decision on whether they want to sign Tonelli or not but following his successful loan spell it is likely that he will join them on a permanent basis next season.

Rating: 5/10

Alberto Grassi (Parma)

Grassi joined Napoli in 2016 but is yet to make a single first team appearance.

He had loan spells at Atalanta and SPAL before he became one of four Napoli players to arrive on loan at Parma this season.

The striker did not get the regular playing time which he would have been looking for, playing in just seven games, including five starts in all competitions.

Grassi will find opportunities hard to come by at Napoli next season and he is expected to leave the club once again the summer, this time possibly on a permanent basis.

Rating: 2/10

Roberto Inglese (Parma)

Inglese joined Napoli from Chievo Verona in August 2017 for a £10.8m fee, but he is yet to make a single appearance for I Partenopei.

He was immediately loaned back to Chievo and he had solid campaign, scoring 13 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

He joined Parma on loan in August 2018 with the club having an option to buy him and he netted nine goals in 25 games in all competitions.

Parma are yet to exercise their option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis and, as it stands, he will return to Naples next season.

Arkadiusz Milik is the only out-and-out striker currently at Napoli and Inglese has proven on his loan spells away from the club that he could be an excellent back-up option at the Stadio San Paolo.

Rating: 7/10

Amato Ciciretti (Parma)

Ciciretti joined Napoli in July 2018 on a free transfer and was almost immediately sent on loan to Parma.

He struggled to get game time at I Crociati, starting just one fixture. He unsurprisingly returned to Napoli after just six months away from the club.

The 25-year-old was then loaned out to Serie B side Ascoli and had a better time there, making 15 appearances with 11 starts.

Napoli have a stacked midfield that Ciciretti will find hard to break into next season. He will expect to leave the club once again this summer.

Rating: 5/10

Leandrinho (Atlético Mineiro)

Leandrinho arrived at Napoli from Ponte Preta in January 2017 but has not featured in a senior game for the side.

He made a return to Brazil in July 2018 on loan at Atlético Mineiro but has failed to kick-start his career, featuring in just three games.





The 20-year-old forward is likely to depart the club this summer.

Rating: 1/10