Neymar Sends Message to Barcelona Players & Plans to Publicly Apologise for Joining PSG

Neymar is said to have told Barcelona players that he intends to return to Camp Nou, telling them that they don't need to worry about the situation.

A potential return to Barcelona for Neymar has gained plenty of momentum in recent weeks, with the Brazilian thought to be eager to seal a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Barcelona squad are thought to be eager to see him return and, according to Sport, Neymar has sent a message to the players which simply read: "Relax, I'll come".

The Blaugrana's pursuit of Neymar was thought to be complicated by their deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, although recent reports have suggested that they are actually prepared to sign both players this summer.

They are prepared to offer PSG €100m and Philippe Coutinho to get the deal done, and it is thought that everyone involved is eager to get this deal over the line.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

If the two sides can strike a deal, Sport add that Neymar wants to publicly apologise to Barcelona fans for his decision to leave in 2017.

He feels he was 'blinded' by the money on offer in Paris, whilst he also regrets his decision to leave Lionel Messi to try and become the bonafide star of another side.

Neymar wants to ensure that he retains the support of the Barcelona fans, even if it means publicly damaging his relationship with PSG supporters.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

With the 27-year-old seemingly desperate to seal a return to Camp Nou, teammate Marquinhos told L'Equipe that keeping Neymar could be incredibly difficult for PSG.

He said: “He is an important player, he's also a friend, a guy I love, and I really hope he'll stay. We have not talked about his future, I guess there are already a lot of people who only talk to him about it.”