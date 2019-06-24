Rafa Benitez: 5 Managers Who Could Replace the Spaniard at Newcastle United Next Season

Newcastle have confirmed on Monday that manager Rafael Benítez will be leaving St James' Park at the end of the month, after failing to agree a new contract to remain on Tyneside.

The Spaniard, who joined the Magpies in 2016, guided the club to the Championship title whilst also securing 10th and 13th place finishes in the Premier League. Benitez's backroom staff of Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia will also depart the club on 30 June.

It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.



Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DWeBkpRubP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 24, 2019

We took a look at five managers who could be next in line to lead the Magpies next season.

Garry Monk

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

After tensions with Birmingham chief executive Xuandong Ren reached a boiling point, Monk was sacked and is now a shock contender to replace Benítez at the Newcastle helm.

Monk would jump at the chance of a return to the Premier League after managing Swansea City, winning 28 of his 77 matches in charge, after he was handed the reins in February 2014 before being sacked in December 2015. The former Leeds and Middlesbrough boss is understood to be the bookies' favourite, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle consider him the right man to take the club forward.

Jose Mourinho

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Could the 'special one' make a shock move to St James' Park? The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss recently claimed: "I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies."





Mourinho may opt for a move up north, especially should Newcastle's £350m Bin Zayed Group takeover get over the line. The 53-year-old remains keen on returning back to management, but whether it is with a club or as a national team manager remains to be seen.

Mikel Arteta

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Currently assistant manager at Manchester City, the former Everton midfielder may feel the time is right to step up and become a manager himself. Having learned his trade under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola since 2016, the Spaniard may opt to take the reins at Newcastle.

The 37-year-old has built a strong reputation for his tactical nous since retiring from playing. It would be a great opportunity for the unproven manager, who was keen to take over from Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, before losing out to Unai Emery.

Alan Pardew



Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Another name in the frame is Alan Pardew. Could he return for a second spell as manager? The 57-year-old spent four years at St James' Park before taking over as Crystal Palace boss in 2014.

Pardew is understood to still be under contract with the Magpies from his first spell at the club, signing an infamous eight-year deal in 2012. It is believed he is keen to take over as boss of FC Cincinnati who have recently joined MLS, so it remains to be seen whether his head could be turned by a return to Newcastle.

Eddie Howe

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

It would perhaps come of a shock should Eddie Howe swap the Vitality Stadium for St James' Park. The 41-year-old guided the Cherries to a 14th place finish on the table with the seventh-highest goalscoring tally and eighth-highest clean sheet tally. Howe's man management is instrumental in his approach and he knows how to get the best out of his players.

Matt Ritchie could form part of his decision should he make the move up north, and Newcastle fans would no doubt love his attacking style of play. Perhaps it could be the right time for Howe to move on from his second stint at Bournemouth. Either way the Toon fans would know they would be in safe hands with the current Cherries boss.