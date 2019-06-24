Real Madrid Only Prepared to Entertain Dani Ceballos Offers That Exceed €50m

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

Real Madrid will only listen to offers of over €50m for midfielder Dani Ceballos, amid continued speculation that he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish midfielder has four years left on his current deal and is determined to make his time with Los Blancos a success - despite manager Zinedine Zidane's apparent willingness to sanction a move away.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and club director José Ángel Sánchez are both big fans of the youngster and fully trust that he has a future at Madrid. It appears that Zidane is unconvinced, however, and it is he who is angling to allow Ceballos to leave.


The latest update on his future comes from Spanish publication AS, who claim that Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham remain interested in bringing Ceballos to the Premier League.


The club are thought to have already submitted a bid, and have spoken to the player about a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A permanent transfer is Spurs' number one choice, but they remain open to negotiating a loan deal if needs be.

Spurs allegedly face competition from north London rivals Arsenal, with AS' report claiming the Gunners are willing to meet Madrid's asking price. That, however, would suggest widespread reports that Arsenal only have £40-45m to spend on players this summer is untrue.


Should Ceballos be allowed to go, it's claimed Real only consider a deal worth €50m or more - and a buy-back clause will also be inserted, which appears to now be standard practice in dealings completed by Real and rivals Barcelona.


Ceballos has put in a number of dazzling displays for Spain at the Under-21 European Championship, showcasing the talent he has to offer.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Any deal, therefore, is unlikely to be struck whilst he is away, meaning his future will be decided in July at the earliest.

