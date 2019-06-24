Thomas Lemar Insists That He Will Remain at Atlético Madrid Despite Difficult Debut Season

French midfielder Thomas Lemar insists that he will remain at the Wanda Metropolitano despite a tough maiden campaign with Atletico Madrid.

Lemar was expected to help shoulder some of the creative and scoring burdens from the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa, yet he had a difficult transition to Diego Simeone's system in his first season at the club.

As Los Rojiblancos' most expensive player, fetching £63m last summer, the former Monaco man was unable to prove that he is worth the cash Atléti splashed as he only racked up three goals and nine assists in 43 appearances.

After a poor season, it was uncertain whether the 23-year-old will get another chance at the club, however speaking to BeIn Sports Lemar insisted: "I'm at Atletico and I'll be back next season.

"I still want to progress. I wanted to do it this season, I will try to do even better next season."

The player has the backing of manager Simeone, with the Atleti boss stating after the end of the 2018/19 season that Lemar will remain at the club and will do better in the upcoming campaign.

An attacking player struggling in the wide role for Atléti is not a big surprise in hindsight, as Simeone has usually gotten the best out of more defensive players in that role such as Koke and Saúl Ñíguez. Lemar is following in the footsteps of players such as Nicolás Gaitán and Vitolo, who are more attacking-minded and failed to quickly adapt to Simeone's style of play.

However, Lemar has age on his side and with the talent and potential he showed whilst at Monaco, he has the ability to resurrect his career next season and become a key member of an Atlético side aiming to challenge for the La Liga title.