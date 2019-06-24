Unai Emery to 'Ask' Arsenal Board for Wilfried Zaha Despite £45m Transfer Budget Cap

June 24, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is looking to rebuild his squad over the summer and will ask the board to break the bank for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. 

The Gunners have seen their summer transfer budget slashed after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League, so Emery's request to obtain Zaha is likely to be ignored, given the high fee he would command.

According to the Sun, Emery will push for more cash than his current £45m budget in order to land the Ivorian at the Emirates next season as he sees the winger as central to his summer rebuild.

Yet the same report claims the Eagles' star player will cost at least £55m, even though Zaha has previously admitted to desiring a new challenge at the top level. Arsenal though will need to persuade the 26-year-old to play in the Europa League rather than Europe's premier competition, which would be a tall order.

One way Emery may be able to raise the necessary funds for Zaha is by selling players, but with the club heavily linked with a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, one wonders how many players will have to be let go in order for Arsenal to secure both Tierney and Zaha.

Furthermore, Arsenal would have to compete with other Premier League giants such as Manchester City and for the signature of the Ivorian, with the Citizens able to offer not only Champions League football, but also the promise of silverware every year.

And with the recent news of Tottenham dropping their interest for Zaha of learning of Palace's £100m pricetag, it's safe to assume that Emery has no chance of getting his man.

