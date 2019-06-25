AC Milan Open Talks to With Lyon Over Star Man Nabil Fekir

Sorry Liverpool fans, we may have some bad news for you.

Remember that player that nearly signed for Liverpool last summer? The one that actually filmed a promo video and took some photos at Melwood ahead of the announcement of his signing? Yeah?

'Nabil Fekir?'

Yeah, yeah that guy.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Well, AC Milan, according to France Football (via Get French Football News), have made enquiries about his availability this summer.

And if that news doesn't annoy, this most definitely will:

Lyon have reportedly I Rossoneri have been quoted a price of...you ready?...between €35m and €40m.





I know right?!





After sticking firm with their huge €70m price tag when Liverpool were interested, Lyon could now be set to allow Fekir to leave Ligue 1 for half that price this summer.





But before you literally throw your laptop (or phone) out of the window, remember that the attacking midfielder now has just one-year left on his contract at OL - a contract which the club are hoping to extend at some point this summer, as they fear the could lost the star on a free next year.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Fekir enjoyed yet another fruitful season at Groupama Stadium, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further nine in all competitions; hence the interest from the great and good of European football.





Milan are keen to make a marquee signing this summer following an upheaval on the bench and in the boardroom, with Marco Giampaolo being appointed as new manager and club legends Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban taking up directorial roles.





Nabil Fekir certainly fits the bill in this regard, but a more feasible and depressing may be Dejan Lovren, who has also been linked with a move to San Siro this summer.



