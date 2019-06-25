Claudio Ranieri 'Interested' in Newcastle Manager Job as Hunt for Rafa Benitez Successor Continues

By 90Min
June 25, 2019

Former Chelsea and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is interested in becoming the next Newcastle United manager, as the club start their search for a successor to Rafa Benitez following their announcement that the Spaniard would not be receiving a contract extes.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Ranieri, who was last seen as caretaker manager of AS Roma at the end of the 2018/19 season following a failed spell with Fulham, is keen on a return to the Premier League and sees the Magpies job as the perfect option. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

As of yet, no contact appears to have been made between the parties, and it is unknown how the Tynesiders feel about the idea of Ranieri being in charge.

Another man interested in the opening at St James' Park is former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who captained the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup and managed Feyenoord from 2015 to 2019.

In that time, he led the club to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years, with two KNVB Cups sandwiched either side of that league triumph in 2016/17. 

It is understood that Newcastle were looking to tie up a new deal for Benitez right up until it was announced that no agreement could be reached, and thus no plans for a replacement had been drawn up. 

The Spaniard will be leaving on 30 June, following the expiration of his contract, and Lee Charnley, the club's managing director, has been charged with putting together the shortlist of potential candidates. 

Other names linked with the vacancy include Jose Mourinho, Mikel Arteta, Garry Monk and Patrick Vieira.

