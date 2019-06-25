Francesco Totti: Leeds Tipped to Make Shock Offer to Bring Roma & Italy Legend Out of Retirement

This is probably going to be the craziest story of today, if not of the entire transfer window.

Multiple reports in Italy have suggested that Leeds United’s owner Andrea Radrizzani has made Francesco Totti an offer to come out of retirement and play for the Championship side.

The 42-year-old World Cup Winner retired two years ago, having made 786 appearances for the Giallorossi, finding the net 307 times. Famously a one-club man, Totti then took on a role of the club’s director, but only lasted for two years due to disagreements with those in charge of the Italian side.

News of a sensational return to playing for Totti originate from former Italy international Marco Borriello’s appearance on Sky Italia.

Borriello had reportedly spent some time with the Roma legend this summer and told Sky (as quoted by TMW): “I know that a great leader of an English team has made him a proposal to go back to playing football. Radrizzani of Leeds? I don’t know.”

While not much to go on, that nugget is getting plenty of coverage in Italy, and why wouldn’t it?





Fox Italia report Borriello's TV appearance slightly differently, claiming that when asked if the club interested in signing Totti was Leeds, he paused before 'timidly denying'.

The report surmises from that: "In all likelihood, it is therefore precisely the Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa."

Adding to the madness, Leeds have also been linked with Gianluigi Buffon in this summer's transfer window, with reports earlier in the week claiming Bielsa's side are among those interested in the 41-year-old Italian who is without a club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.