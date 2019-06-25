Haiti beat Costa Rica on Monday night, providing one of the Gold Cup's more improbable outcomes by winning all three of its Gold Cup group stage games and topping Group B to set up a meeting with Canada in the quarterfinals.

The Haitians latest win came courtesy of Djimy Alexis, who smashed in a deflected cross to make the score 2-1 in the 81st minute and make sure that Haiti topped its Gold Cup group for the first time in the nation's history.

Haiti's other goal came from Duckens Nazon, who tucked away a penalty in the 57th minute to level the score after a Haiti own goal—ironically from Alexis—in the 13th minute.

The feeling of euphoria and excitement was evident in Nazon's voice during a postgame interview.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica will lament its wasted possession and a chance at an easier road the rest of the way. After the loss, the Costa Ricans will play Mexico—who topped Group A to the tune of three wins, 13 goals scored and only three goals conceded—in the quarterfinals.

Haiti will face Canada on Saturday at 7 p.m. while Mexico kicks off against Costa Rica later that night at 10 p.m.