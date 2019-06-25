Javier Hernandez Reveals He's Searching for a New Club After Agreeing to Leave West Ham This Summer

West Ham striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is close to the exit door at the London Stadium after admitting on a new YouTube series that he is seeking a move away in the summer.

Hernandez has seemingly been on the fringes at West Ham ever since completing his £16m move to the London Stadium from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, with the 31-year-old making 61 appearances in that time and only scoring 16 goals.

ROBYN BECK/GettyImages

Now it seems as though the Mexican international is looking to find a club that will allow him to play more first-team football, with his minutes being limited during his time with the Hammers.

Hernandez recently spoke about his future at West Ham on the first episode of a new YouTube series titled Naked Humans: "The team is working with us. [My agent] is the one more involved, he is Spanish so has more connections here.





"He's searching for a club, if we can move. If not I will stay with West Ham easy, happy. I have one year left, but West Ham and I have decided it would just be easier to go out."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Hernandez made a name for himself in the Premier League after breaking into the first team of Manchester United in 2010 after signing from Chivas, he then went on to make 157 appearances for the Red Devils in which he scored over 40 goals for the club, winning two Premier League titles and a Community Shield in that time.

Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer is thought to be pushing for a move back to Spain, but earlier in the year both Galatasaray and new MLS franchise Austin FC expressed their interest in the forward.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Hernandez still has a year left on his contract but his departure from the London Stadium would free up his £140,000-a-week salary that could be used elsewhere this summer.

Hernandez is currently not a part of Mexico's Gold Cup squad this summer as he is taking a break to focus on the expected birth of his child.