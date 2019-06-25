Liverpool Star Agrees Deal to Leave the Club This Summer

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has agreed to a deal with Spanish side Villarreal, leaving after a five-year spell at Anfield.

The 26-year-old first joined Liverpool in an €18m deal from his boyhood club Sevilla, going on to make 141 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

But the club decided against extending his contract on Merseyside and have left Moreno free to find a new team ahead of the new season.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The former Spain international has been talking up a return to Andalusia throughout the season, but The Daily Mail claims that Moreno will actually join Villarreal once his contract with Liverpool officially expires at the end of the month.

It's understood that the prospect of returning to Sevilla was taken off the table by their new manager Julen Lopetegui, who instead is looking to sign Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilón.

Moreno will be joining a number of familiar faces at the Estadio de la Cerámica once he's unveiled their - which is expected to be on July 1 - as the Yellow Submarine have picked up a handful of former Premier League stars in recent years.

Beloved Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla was one of their star performers last season, while former Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is also on the books at Villarreal.

For Liverpool, they'll continue to monitor the market as they look to sign Andy Robertson's new understudy. They've already been linked with PEC Zwolle's teenager Sepp van den Berg, but he's seen more naturally as a centre-back.