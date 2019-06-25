Nike Revealed as Most Popular Kit Manufacturer Across Top European Leagues

By 90Min
June 25, 2019

Nike have been confirmed as the most popular kit manufacturer across clubs in both the first and second tier in England, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Portugal.

Kit sponsorship deals are incredibly lucrative for some of the biggest sides in Europe, with companies often competing with each other for the rights to design kits for a club.

Now, according to IQUII Sport's European Football Club Report, Nike are the most popular manufacturer across the 237 clubs involved, boasting deals with 15.61% of teams. 

In the Premier League, Nike have deals with Brighton and Hove AlbionManchester CityTottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, with their deal with the Blues thought to be worth around £900m.

They also have deals with various other top sides, including Paris Saint-Germain, InterAtletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Next up on the list was Adidas, who represent 10.97% of the 237 sides. Manchester United's £750m deal with Adidas is the most lucrative in the world when it comes to value-per-season, whilst they recently added Arsenal to their clientele.

FulhamLeicester CityWatford and Wolverhampton Wanderers all work with Adidas, as do JuventusReal MadridBayern Munich and Benfica.

Italian sportswear giants Macron make it into third with 9.7%, largely due to their dominance in the Serie A.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Macron have deals with Lazio, Bologna, Udinese, Cagliari and SPAL, whilst they also boast numerous deals in Portugal and Spain. In La Liga, they work with Deportivo La Coruña, Levante and Real Sociedad, as well as plenty of sides from the second tier.

Puma, Kappa and Umbro all boast over 5% of the sides, but the biggest surprise in the top ten comes in the form of Portuguese company Lacatoni, who are immensely popular in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

