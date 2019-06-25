Paul Pogba Swap Deal Rejected by Manchester United as PSG Offer Neymar in Exchange

Manchester United are said to have rejected the opportunity to swap wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba for Neymar, amid fears they could not afford Neymar's contract demands.

Both players appear to be nearing the exit door at their respective clubs, with Barcelona keen on Neymar and Real Madrid and Juventus set to battle it out for Pogba, but such deals are far from completion.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

With PSG seemingly eager to part ways with Neymar as soon as possible, The Independent make the bold claim that they approached United with an offer to directly swap Neymar for Pogba.

Whilst United would normally be interested in such a marquee signing, they had serious doubts over the deal. The principal concern is said to be Neymar's wage demands, with the Brazilian thought to be earning close to £900,000-a-week in Paris.

United's wage structure has already been thrown into disarray with Alexis Sanchez's bumper £500,000-a-week deal, and they are simply not prepared to do even more damage by committing to Neymar's huge salary.

Felipe Oliveira/GettyImages

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also rejected the deal to prove that Pogba is not for sale, as he remains determined to fend off interest from Real and Juventus to keep the Frenchman at the club.

Neymar is thought to be nearing a blockbuster return to Barcelona, with the Blaugrana set to offer €100m and Philippe Coutinho to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, in a deal which seems far more likely than a potential swap deal between Neymar and Pogba.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Pogba's future, however, is anything but clear. After admitting his desire to leave Old Trafford for a "new challenge", both Real and Juventus have been linked with blockbuster moves for the Frenchman, although United have rejected all offers thus far.





If United did reject the chance to swap him for Neymar, it would be a serious sign of intent from club officials, who remain determined that Pogba will not be sold this summer.