Real Madrid Make Napoli Star Plan B if Man Utd Refuse to Do Business Over Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are ready to sanction a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian if they cannot convince Manchester United to part ways with Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be desperate to recruit Pogba this summer, although United have no sign of wanting to sell, even after the midfielder expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As a result, Real have been forced to consider alternatives to Pogba, and AS claim that that search has led them to Fabian.

Los Blancos had been tracking the Spaniard for months, but his impressive showings with Spain's Under-21 side this summer have now convinced club officials that he would be a viable - and cheaper - alternative to Pogba.

Napoli paid €30m to bring Fabian to the club last summer and refused to put a release clause in his contract, as they believed his value would continue to rise. The Partenopei are rarely afraid of selling their star players, although they have a history of demanding huge fees.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

It is thought that Napoli could look for up to €80m for Fabian, which would still be far cheaper than any deal for Pogba.

The Serie A side's pursuit of James Rodriguez could also work in Real's favour. If Carlo Ancelotti makes an official approach for the midfielder, Real will demand an asking price for Fabian. A potential player-plus-cash swap deal is also possible.

Real officials are said to be confident that such a deal could be completed, given everyone involved is eager to reach the same outcome.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Furthermore, that deal would also leave plenty of transfer funds available, and it is suggested that Real could push for both Fabian and Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen if they are unable to sign Pogba.

Los Blancos have plenty of options this summer, and it is now a question of deciding with route to go down.