Video: An Incredible Behind the Scenes Look at Liverpool's Champions League Final Triumph

It has been nearly a month since the all English Champions League final in Madrid which saw Liverpool defeat Tottenham Hotspur to lift their famous sixth European title, and now, weeks later, new incredible behind-the-scenes footage has emerged which brings the audience closer to the action than ever before.

With the dust finally settling for Reds and Spurs fans alike, UEFA have decided to bring that night to life all over again with a stunning short film. Although it may be the winners that are more grateful for the video, it is a must watch for anyone that calls themselves a fan of the beautiful game.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite the Champions League final not being the most exciting in recent memory (not that Liverpool fans will care), the 12 minute film from UEFA is gripping in every aspect and succeeds in bringing the viewer closer than ever before to what the experience is really like as a professional.

The video covers all areas of pre-match, from press conferences with both Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, to conversations between the rival supporters heading into the game.

Fellow countrymen Lucas Moura and Fabinho wish each other luck in the tunnel ahead of kick off and managers and players look on as Jordan Henderson wins the eventual extremely decisive coin toss against Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris.

One of the most intriguing moments of the video gives the audience a first hand insight into the controversial first minute penalty awarded by referee Damir Skomina.

You hear Christian Eriksen plead with the official, his appeals amplified by the Skomina's microphone.

“What can he do? What can he do? His arm his here, the ball is going that way" said the Dane.

David Ramos/GettyImages

After a swift VAR check, the Slovenian responds by saying "clear penalty, one hundred percent" and before the spot kick can be taken, you hear the ref taking an authoritative approach towards the players, warning them to not enter the 18 yard box before the ball is struck.

More never before seen footage includes a different view of Divock Origi's goal. The camera is panned low in the Liverpool end of the pitch behind Virgil van Dijk and as the ball ripples in the net, the colossal centre back hits the floor in what looks to be sheer relief more than anything.

The short documentary ends with stunning celebratory shots of the Reds players and faithful alike, as well as pretty heartbreaking viewing of some of the Spurs contingent.

A large chunk of the latter stage shows inspirational captain Henderson embracing his dad in an extremely emotional segment.

In an image fit to finish any film, the ice cool Alisson Becker who made such a difference in Merseyside over the course of the season can be seen laid on his back in the centre of the Wanda Metropolitano Facetiming (or posting on Instagram...who knows).





With pre-season still a few weeks away, Liverpool fans may well have found their football fix to keep them going in the shape of this documentary on loop, though with that said, all the 'talk about six' is sure to go on in to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.