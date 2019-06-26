Aaron Wan-Bissaka Set for Medical as Man Utd & Crystal Palace Agree £50m Deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace over the £50m signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the defender set for a medical 'imminently'.

United have been chasing Wan-Bissaka since the opening of this summer's transfer window, following a breakthrough season in 2018/19 for the 21-year-old, at the end of which he won the Eagles' Player of the Year award.



BREAKING: Man Utd have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth £50m. 21yo likely to travel north imminently for medical & to sign long-term contract on £80/90kpw (up from £10kpw). #MUFC retain 25% sell on clause for Wilfried Zaha #CPFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 26, 2019

And now, as reported by BBC Sport's David Ornstein, the Red Devils have finally agreed on a £50m deal with the Eagles, with personal terms also accepted.



The right back is set to earn up to £90,000 a week, a whopping upgrade on his £10,000 contract at Palace, where he was the lowest paid star in the first team.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Ornstein wrote: "BREAKING: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth £50m.



"21-year-old likely to travel north imminently for medical & to sign long-term contract on £80/90kpw (up from £10kpw). United retain 25% sell on clause for Wilfried Zaha."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

The deal has been delayed by Wan-Bissaka's presence at the European Championships with England's U21s, but with Aidy Boothroyd's side now returning home from Italy following their group stage exit, the player is now expected to travel to Carrington to complete his medical.







The defender has been at Palace since the age of 11, rising up the ranks at the academy before breaking into the senior squad in 2018. Subject to the completion of the medical, he will become United's second signing of the summer, following on from the £15m capture of Swansea City winger Daniel James.

