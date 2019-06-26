Benfica Confirm €126M Offer From Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix

Joao Felix is one of the most sought-after prospects in all of Europe.

By 90Min
June 26, 2019

Benfica have confirmed they have received an offer from €126m from Atletico Madrid for wonderkid Joao Felix - though the bid has not yet been accepted.

The 19-year-old is one of world football's most sought after young talents, and has been tracked by some of Europe's biggest clubs since bursting onto the scene in Portugal.

He had been tipped to join either Manchester City or Real Madrid in a huge mega-money move, but it's Los Blancos' neighbourhood rivals Atletico who have surprisingly jumped to the head of the queue in recent weeks - as they prepare for life after Antoine Griezmann.

Now, Benfica have confirmed that they have received a €126m offer from Atletico - which is currently being analysed by the Portuguese club, and has not yet been accepted - despite claims from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that a deal has already been finalised.

That figure is understood to be the release clause written into Felix's contract, but as the offer is not a straight up offer of cash - rather it is split down into instalments - Benfica are under no obligation to immediately accept the bid.

This latest development follows news last week that Los Rojiblancos have already agreed a five-year contract with Felix, having been negotiating a deal since the start of June.

In order to fund the move, Atletico are expected to part company with Griezmann - who is expected to finally join Barcelona on July 1 for a fee of £107m - alongside Rodri, who is nearing a €70m move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Atleti have already wrapped up the signing of Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente this week, and the addition of Felix will be viewed as somewhat of a coo for Diego Simeone's men, given the amount of interest in signing him from across Europe.

