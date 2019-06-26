FIFA 20: Every Manchester City Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

2018/19 is over and the next season is already on the horizon. With that will come the much-anticipated release of FIFA 20 and hours and hours of fun.

The introduction of a new Vola Mode (evoking memories of FIFA Street) among other new features in the upcoming edition has fans on the edge of their seat in excitement.

Domestic treble winners Manchester City already have a stacked squad, deep in nearly every position and will be a go-to club of many come the game's release in Autumn.

Given how the players have performed of late and their mid-season ratings refresh, here's how City's squad are expected to be rated for 2019/20...

Eliaquim Mangala

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 74

The French defender's stock has fallen massively over the last few years. In 2018/19, he was not involved in any first-team games as he was sent to the Under-23 side to play in the Premier League 2.

Despite signing a contract extension in March, Mangala does not look to be a part of City's plans and his FIFA rating will surely reflect his downward spiral.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Position: Left Back/ Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 71

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 76





The Ukranian midfielder has been deployed as a left back by manager Pep Guardiola and has been an excellent replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

Contributing directly to six goals from defence, Zinchenko performances have been a pleasant surprise to both Guardiola and the fans.

A huge upgrade is needed, while Zinchenko will no doubt get a gold FUT card.

Phil Foden

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 73

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77





The English wonderkid has had a very positive season under Guardiola coming off the bench and showcasing his wonderful creativity and nifty footwork.

Foden has contributed to crucial goals such as the winner against Tottenham in the Premier League as well as being an important cog in City's cup runs in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The local hero has proved that he is one of the best prospects in the world right now and his rating should mirror that. He will, like Zinchenko, surely have a gold card in FIFA 20.

Claudio Bravo

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77





The 36-year-old Chilean was unable to play in any competitive game after the Community Shield as he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, therefore it's very difficult to judge his rating for next year.

Purely based on age, we are predicting that Bravo will get a slight downgrade.

Danilo

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79





The Brazillian has been a dependable squad player for the last two years and has put it in decent performances when required. The former Real Madrid star is versatile and can play any position in defence making him an asset.

However, he has seen limited game time and done little to warrant an upgrade.

Fabian Delph

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Left Back/ Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79

Still a reliable member of the squad and an experienced head, Delph's performances have not improved from a great season in 2017/18 and he may be at risk of a slight downgrade.

Benjamin Mendy

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81





Another frustrating and injury-laden season for the Frenchman has put Mendy's future in doubt as Guardiola is looking for a more reliable option with Juventus' Joao Cancelo and Leicester's Ben Chillwell among those linked.

After a superb start to the season where he contributed four assists in as many games, Mendy suffered a foot injury, a meniscal injury and required knee surgery virtually ruining his season.

His early season promise and factors out of his control mean that his rating may not decrease.

John Stones

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82





A decent season personally for Stones as he managed to make 40 appearances for the Citizens but it must be regarded a slight disappointment that he was unable to make himself an undisputed starter with his competition being an injury-prone Vincent Kompany and an ageing out-of-favour Nicolás Otamendi.

There didn't seem to be much improvement in his play from last season - which is worrying as is England's biggest hopes in his position - and his FIFA rating may reflect on his lack of development.

Gabriel Jesus

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84





Brazillian forward Jesus had another great campaign stepping in more than adequately when first-choice striker Sergio Agüero did not play.

Only starting 21% of the available minutes is tough for a striker of his quality but he has not disappointed, contributing to 27 goals in 47 appearances.

Kyle Walker

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

Kyle Walker, similar to Stones, had a decent campaign, playing and starting most of the games for the Citizens as they cruised to a domestic treble. Yet, his performances have not been that of one of the best in the world in his position. His standards have seemed to drop, with his starting berth at both club and country now in question.





However, his performances don't mean he deserves a downgrade and he is still a dependable member of the squad.

Nicolás Otamendi

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85





Laporte's occasional partner, particularly during the cup runs, Otamendi (like much of the backline) was solid if unspectacular.

He looks at risk of a transfer this summer though and any hit on his reputation could be reflected in FIFA 20.

Ilkay Gündogan

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85





With Kevin de Bruyne out of much of last season with injuries, the German has stepped up brilliantly. Often injury-prone himself, Gündogan was able to stay fit for the majority of the 2018/19 season and displayed his acute passing and a brilliant sense of awareness from midfield.

Playing both attacking and defensive roles throughout the season, Gündogan showcased the ability he showed in his time at Borussia Dortmund and it looks like Guardiola has unlocked another player's full potential. His play and importance throughout the season warrant an upgrade.

Riyad Mahrez

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85





The Algerian had a solid first campaign for the Citizens but given his £60m transfer fee from Leicester, there were higher expectations for him to produce.

24 goal contributions last season is slightly worse than the one before, albeit in fewer minutes. Having played in the majority of the Premier League fixtures in the start of the season, Guardiola did not seem to trust him in the latter stages, as Mahrez only played once in the last six games.

He did, however, score a brilliant goal to help seal the title for City on the final day and it highlighted the quality that Mahrez has when given the opportunity.

Aymeric Laporte

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86

French defender Aymeric Laporte has been one of the best and most important players in City's pursuit for the quadruple last season.

The 25-year-old has cemented himself as an elite centre back with his brilliant ball-playing quality and superb composure.

Making 51 appearances as well as scoring crucial goals such as the second goal against Brighton on the last day of the season, Laporte is worthy of another upgrade after he received one in the winter.

Leroy Sané

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86





It was a weird season in 2018/19 for Leroy Sané as he put up great numbers, highlighted by his 34 goal contributions in 47 appearances, but it seems like Guardiola has lost faith in him as Sané rarely started or played in the latter end of the season.

With someone of his quality not playing as much as he should, other clubs are interested such as Bayern Munich and City have yet to put a stop to that speculation.

A great season for him on the pitch but with his playing time fading, the German's rating stays the same.

Fernandinho

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87





34-year-old Brazillian midfielder Fernandinho has been one of the most important players in the City squad as his skill set is unique and unrivalled by his teammates. Despite his age and injury concerns, Guardiola has always required the Brazillian to play so that City can function at their best.

After a terrific first two-thirds of the season, where Fernandinho received a winter upgrade on his rating, the last third was after he suffered muscle and knee injuries meaning he could not play. Therefore, his FIFA 20 rating will stay the same as his latest upgrade.

Ederson

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87





The Brazillian has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his efforts last season meant that he secured a position in the Premier League Team of the Year. His playmaking skill from his position is virtually unique but he can back that up with brilliant agility and reflexes.





Ederson has proved Guardiola right when he was bought for £36m from Benfica and his stock has been rising ever since his transfer to the Sky Blues - like his FIFA rating.

Bernardo Silva

Position: Midfielder/ Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





One of the shining lights in City's already brilliant season was Bernardo Silva. The diminutive midfielder was in scintillating form last season and has become an irreplaceable cog in City's squad. His attacking flair and brilliant defensive work have stood out making him one of Pep's best players.

An unbelievable breakout campaign for the Portuguese star means that he will get a well-deserved upgrade on his FIFA rating.

Raheem Sterling

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





The English winger has been a revelation for the Citizens last season and deservedly won PFA Young Player of the Year award and pushed Virgil Van Dijk close to finish runner-up for the overall Player of the Year.

He registered an insane 43 goal contributions, showcasing that he has added a clinical finish to his brilliant dribbling.

After nearly leading City through to the Champions League final with a hattrick against Tottenham, Sterling has proved he is in contention to be regarded as one of the best wide players in the game.

David Silva

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 89





The brilliant Spaniard had a similar season to the season prior, contributing to the same amount of goals, which is a superb achievement at 33.

The magician has helped City tear teams apart with his delightful technical ability and has repaid the faith Pep Guardiola has put in him.





Playing 50 games at his age is an impressive feat especially in the modern game of pressing, highlighting how good Silva is. With him getting older, however, it is unlikely he will get an upgrade but he doesn't deserve a downgrade either.

Sergio Agüero

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 90





The Argentinian forward continues to score goals and despite early suggestions he would not be in Guardiola's plans, Agüero has proved that he is able to play any role. A brilliant tally of 32 goals in all competitions is just now the norm for one of the best strikers in the world.

Now 31, Aguero doesn't show signs of slowing down and continues to improve with his overall game becoming better as each season progresses. His FIFA rating should mirror that and he should earn a 90-rating as one of the top players in the world.

Kevin de Bruyne

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 90





After an exceptional 2017/18 campaign, De Bruyne failed to reach those heights in 2018/19 mainly due to injury. Having been out for most of the season with ligament related injuries, De Bruyne showed flashes of brilliance and managed to rack up seven goals and 11 assists.

With the injury problems the Belgian suffered, it is hard for him to keep a 91 rating so we predict that he will get a minor downgrade down to 90.