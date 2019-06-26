FIFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Cameroon Following Conduct During WWC Loss to England

FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon in the wake of their conduct during the controversial VAR infused 3-0 defeat to England in the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses sealed the win that saw them progress and set up a quarter-final tie with Norway on Thursday, but the game was marred by the reactions of the Cameroonian players following a series of VAR reviews.

On two occasions, Cameroon refused to restart play after two goal decisions went against them. Sky Sports revealed the decision by football's governing body, who say disciplinary proceedings relate to "team misconduct" and "offensive behaviour and fair play".

The first incident saw Ellen White net in added time of the first half, a goal which was correctly allowed after the linesman had initially ruled the England striker to be offside. Having led 1-0 at the time, the goal handed Phil Neville's side a crucial two-goal cushion ahead of the second period, although the protests from Cameroon players threatened to disrupt the game.

Within minutes of the players taking to the pitch for the second half, the Indomitable Lionesses were also visibly upset when Ajara Nchout's goal was ruled out for offside, again correctly overturned by VAR.

It wasn't just the review system that was spoken about after the game, as a series of poor challenges also took place throughout the match.

Cameroon were fortunate to finish the game with 11 players after Yvonne Leuko was only booked for an apparent elbow on England winger Nikita Parris and Augustine Ejangue appeared to spit on Toni Duggan.

The worst incident was left until the latter stages, however, as Alexandra Takounda was lucky to be shown only a yellow card for a horrific late challenge on captain Steph Houghton which leaves the England skipper a doubt ahead of the Norway game.