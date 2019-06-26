Reiss Nelson Insists He 'Wants to Play' at Arsenal Following Bundesliga Breakthrough

By 90Min
June 26, 2019

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson spent the 2018/19 season on loan in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, but now says he's 'matured' and wants to go back to Arsenal and play.

With pre-season just around the corner, Unai Emery will have a decision to make as to whether he is good enough for his Gunners squad for the upcoming season or if he needs to gain more experience elsewhere.

The 19-year-old was part of the England U21 squad that were surprisingly knocked out of the European Championships this week. In his only appearance for the Three Lions, which came in the final match against Croatia, he won and scored the penalty which gave England the lead, only for the game to finish 3-3.

Following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reece Oxford, Nelson spent last season playing in the Bundesliga, impressing with Hoffenheim as his seven goals and solitary assist in 23 appearances helped Die Kraichgauer finish ninth. 

Speaking to the Telegraph, the youngster claimed that year abroad was extremely positive: “I learned a lot of stuff. I made a lot of friends, and also I made a good connection with the managers. They taught me a lot of stuff that I can take on in my career.”


However, he is more determined than ever to play his boyhood club.


“It was difficult, leaving, but Arsenal are my team and I want to go back to Arsenal and play.

“I have got a bit bigger. I was playing at Arsenal when I was 17, when he [Wenger] gave me my [first league start] debut against Southampton [April last year], so I was very immature when I was playing. 

"Now I have a more mature role about me. I look to play link-up play, one v ones, and I think I am more mature.”

With pre-season just around the corner, it remains to be seen if Nelson will be given a chance by Emery to break into his first-team plans. But with Mesut Ozil seemingly nearing an exit from the club, coupled with Arsenal's financial restrictions, we could well see the talented youngster making his impact on the Premier League next season in an Arsenal shirt. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message