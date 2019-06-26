Reiss Nelson Insists He 'Wants to Play' at Arsenal Following Bundesliga Breakthrough

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson spent the 2018/19 season on loan in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, but now says he's 'matured' and wants to go back to Arsenal and play.

With pre-season just around the corner, Unai Emery will have a decision to make as to whether he is good enough for his Gunners squad for the upcoming season or if he needs to gain more experience elsewhere.

The 19-year-old was part of the England U21 squad that were surprisingly knocked out of the European Championships this week. In his only appearance for the Three Lions, which came in the final match against Croatia, he won and scored the penalty which gave England the lead, only for the game to finish 3-3.

Following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reece Oxford, Nelson spent last season playing in the Bundesliga, impressing with Hoffenheim as his seven goals and solitary assist in 23 appearances helped Die Kraichgauer finish ninth.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the youngster claimed that year abroad was extremely positive: “I learned a lot of stuff. I made a lot of friends, and also I made a good connection with the managers. They taught me a lot of stuff that I can take on in my career.”





However, he is more determined than ever to play his boyhood club.





“It was difficult, leaving, but Arsenal are my team and I want to go back to Arsenal and play.

“I have got a bit bigger. I was playing at Arsenal when I was 17, when he [Wenger] gave me my [first league start] debut against Southampton [April last year], so I was very immature when I was playing.

"Now I have a more mature role about me. I look to play link-up play, one v ones, and I think I am more mature.”

With pre-season just around the corner, it remains to be seen if Nelson will be given a chance by Emery to break into his first-team plans. But with Mesut Ozil seemingly nearing an exit from the club, coupled with Arsenal's financial restrictions, we could well see the talented youngster making his impact on the Premier League next season in an Arsenal shirt.