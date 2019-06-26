Familiar Gold Cup foes USA and Panama meet in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday night to determine which one wins their group and which one goes through to the quarterfinals as a runner-up.

Both sides have punched their tickets to the knockout stage after beating Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, but there's still some business to take care of in the final match of the group stage. Given their goal-differential edge, the Americans would secure first place with a win or a draw, while Panama would need a win to top the group. The first-place finisher will face surprise package Curaçao in the quarterfinals, while the second-place finisher would meet Group C winner Jamaica–with the winners of those two quarterfinal bouts meeting each other in the semifinals.

With the quarterfinal berth already in tow and rest/avoiding yellow card suspensions in mind, Gregg Berhalter completely rotated his squad. After starting the same XI in the first two matches, the U.S. manager elected to start a completely new lineup on Wednesday. That includes a start for Jozy Altidore, who has been working his way up to full speed under Berhalter's watch, and the captain's armband being given to Omar Gonzalez, who pairs with Matt Miazga in central defense.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the night:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

PANAMA

GOALKEEPERS: Luis Mejía (Nacional), José Calderón (Comunicaciones), Orlando Mosquera (Tauro)

DEFENDERS: Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Erick Davis (Dunajská Streda), Fidel Escobar (Correcaminos), Kevin Galván (Sporting San Miguelito), Adolfo Machado (The Strongest), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Francisco Palacios (San Francisco), Román Torres (Seattle Sounders)

MIDFIELDERS: Édgar Bárcenas (Oviedo), Omar Browne (Montreal Impact), Armando Cooper (Maccabi Petah Tikva), Alberto Quintero (Universitario), José Luis Rodríguez (Alaves B), Marcos Sánchez (Tauro)

FORWARDS: Abdiel Arroyo (Arabe Unido), Rolando Blackburn (The Strongest), José Fajarado (Al-Kawkab), Gabriel Torres (Universidad de Chile)