USA vs. Panama Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Gold Cup

How to watch the USA vs. Panama in the 2019 Gold Cup group stage on Wednesday, June 26.

By Jenna West
June 26, 2019

The U.S. men's national team and Panama close group play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday.

The USA can finish atop Group D with either a win or draw vs. a team it has regularly faced on the Gold Cup stage. After a 4-0 win over Guyana and a 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago, Gregg Berhalter's side has found its scoring form against a pair of minnows, but should expect a more resolute showing from a Panama side that has beaten the same two opponents and has traditionally frustrated the U.S.

The winner of the group will face Curaçao in the quarterfinals, while the second-place finisher will have a knockout date with Jamaica.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message