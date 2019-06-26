The U.S. men's national team and Panama close group play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday.

The USA can finish atop Group D with either a win or draw vs. a team it has regularly faced on the Gold Cup stage. After a 4-0 win over Guyana and a 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago, Gregg Berhalter's side has found its scoring form against a pair of minnows, but should expect a more resolute showing from a Panama side that has beaten the same two opponents and has traditionally frustrated the U.S.

The winner of the group will face Curaçao in the quarterfinals, while the second-place finisher will have a knockout date with Jamaica.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.