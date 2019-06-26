Wolves Close to Completing Signing of Paris Saint-Germain Youngster Raphaël Nya

Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to make young Paris Saint-Germain right back Raphaël Nya their first signing of the transfer window.

The 18-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal at Molineux in the coming days, having featured for the Parisians Under-19s side last season in the UEFA Youth League - where PSG finished runners-up in their group before being eliminated by Hertha BSC.

His reported move to England comes courtesy of Goal, who claim that manager Nuno Espirito Santo views Nya as a perfect understudy to right wing-back Matt Doherty, who impressed throughout last season.





Though he is primarily a right-sided player, Nya has also been deployed in the centre of defence for PSG and his versatility could prove useful as Wolves played the entirety of last season using three central defenders.





With Europa League football added to the pad after finishing seventh in the Premier League last, Wanderers need to add depth to their squad and are unlikely to be able to cope with using just 21 players again this season - the joint lowest used during the 2018/19 campaign.





So the proposed capture of Nya may well be the first of many summer recruits as Nuno looks to reinforce and bulk out his squad ahead of a potentially draining season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Long-term target Andre Silva has also been linked with a move to the club in recent weeks, as has Inter centre-back Zinho Vanheusden.





Should Nya's move be completed in the coming days as expected, he will report to training with his teammates with one eye already looking forward to Wolves' first competitive fixture - a Europa League clash against an as yet unknown opponent at the end of July.