8 Chelsea Youngsters Whose Careers Could Be Revitalised Under Frank Lampard

With the imminent announcement of Frank Lampard as the new Chelsea manager, the 41-year-old will no doubt turn to the clubs youth ranks as he looks to bring through some of Chelsea's young guns.

Although given cameo roles in the domestic cups and dead rubber European ties, youth players at Chelsea have found the door slammed shut as big signings were demanded to try to compete with the like of Manchester City during recent seasons.

With Lampard's appointment, might this just be the time to revert to within due to the transfer ban currently in place at Stamford Bridge?

Here are eight youngsters who could form part of Lampard's plans and make the step up.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has said Chelsea’s transfer ban represents a glorious opportunity for the club’s academy prospects and next season will be 'now or never' for him to break into the first-team.

The 21-year-old had a glorious on loan campaign helping Aston Villa to promotion to the Premier League. Abraham will no doubt be given the chance to impress under Lampard and must grasp the opportunity with both hands.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Could it be good timing for Clarke-Salter to make a name for himself? You bet. With Gary Cahill released by Chelsea at the end of last season, the 21-year-old has the chance to stake a claim going forward.

Currently captaining England Under-21s, he was also skipper for the Under-19 side previously and won the Under-20 World Cup two years ago.





He spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem. Perhaps he could partner Fikayo Tomori in the Chelsea defence moving forward ? in an all-English centre-back pairing.

Mason Mount



Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Mount is a player who is highly thought of by Lampard, having been pivotal under the new Chelsea manager at Derby. The 20-year-old had a superb season last campaign in the Championship and could well be given his opportunity in the 2019/20 season.

He scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 43 games for the Rams, and Lampard could use the player, following Chelsea's transfer ban.

A perfect option for Chelsea next season.

Jay Dasilva

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Jay Dasilva has had an impressive season for Bristol City having made a total of 21 appearances at Ashton Gate. Lampard could bring him into the fray as competition for Marcos Alonso.





The 21-year-old is looking to follow in the footsteps of Ashley Cole, but Bristol City are wanting to re -take the youngster on-loan once again next season, having lost exciting starlet Lloyd Kelly to Bournemouth.

He would learn a lot from Lampard and be given the freedom to foray down the left delivering dangerous balls for the Chelsea front men. He is no doubt worth a shout at full-back.

Fikayo Tomori

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Another player Lampard knows well from his time at Derby. Tomori's rise has been incredible under the stewardship of the new Chelsea manager and he is ready to 'return home' to the Bridge, where he has been since the age of seven.

The 21-year-old has what it takes to become a regular for Chelsea and should be given the opportunity to fill the void left by Gary Cahill.

Tomori's presence and power is something to note, but the Derby player of the season, who started 40 of the 43 league games and in all eight of their cup matches, is the real deal and could flourish under the continued guidance of Lampard and Morris.

Trevor Chalobah

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The brother of former Chelsea and now Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, the 19-year-old spent last campaign on-loan at Ipswich Town.





The centre-back who can also operate as midfielder would give Lampard options in two key areas. David Luiz is 32, and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Jorginho are expected to depart, so cover is key.





Antonio Conte raised eyebrows when he named him on Chelsea's bench for the FA Cup final. Clearly he had seen enough to give him his support. With two years left on his Chelsea deal, its make or break for the youngster ahead of the new campaign.

Ethan Ampadu

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The 18-year-old joined the Blues from Exeter City in July 2017. He can operate as a defensive midfielder or centre-back. Ampadu will no doubt be given more opportunities under Lampard. He was previously a target for Sir Alex Ferguson, before Chelsea pipped the Red Devils to sign him.





He has mainly been used in the domestic cup competitions under Sarri and Conte, but the youngster will no doubt want to impress and could go on to be a star under Lampard in years to come.

Reece James

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

James, who spent last season on-loan at Wigan can operate as both a right back and left back, therefore offering versatility. The 19-year-old, who has been linked with moves to both Brighton and Liverpool in the past could be the perfect replacement for César Azpilicueta or Davide Zappacosta.





James played in the same youth team as Callum Hudson-Odoi and is very highly thought of within the club. Only missing one game for the Latics last campaign, the youngster would thrive under Lampard and should be given the opportunity next season.