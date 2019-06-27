Adrien Rabiot Asks Juventus for 'Cooling Off Period' Amid Reports of PSG Contract U-Turn

Adrien Rabiot's proposed transfer to Juventus appears to be on rocky ground, with PSG poised to open talks with the midfielder over for a new contract.

The 24-year-old has been frozen out in the French capital after refusing to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions - failing to register an appearance for Thomas Tuchel's side since December.

He's been linked with a multitude of clubs in that time, most notably Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus - and it had seemed likely that he was destined to join Maurizio Sarri's side in Serie A, with a €7m per-season contract offer on the table - alongside a €10m signing-on fee for his agent, and mother.

However, in the latest twist to this ongoing transfer saga, it appears PSG have extended an olive branch to Rabiot and his representatives - with Le10 Sport claiming that Leonardo's return to Paris as sporting director has seen talks initiated over a new deal.

That comes after previous incumbent Antero Henrique slated Rabiot's attitude off the pitch, in just one of a number of controversies that have dogged the Frenchman over the past six months or so.





Notably, he was criticised after PSG's shock Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester United in March, having been pictured in a nightclub in the aftermath of their 3-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes.





Despite the negative press, PSG boss Tuchel has reiterated his desire to keep Rabiot on a number of occasions, as he sees himself as a versatile and valuable asset to the squad.

Juventus will still be confident of concluding a deal given their considerable pulling power - and may not be too perturbed by Rabiot asking for more time to make a decision as they instead focus their efforts on concluding a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, who is expected to join from Ajax on a five-year deal.