Arsenal Tried to Sell Shkodran Mustafi 'Every Window' as Gunners Look for Defensive Upgrades

Arsenal have attempted to sell much-maligned central defender Shkodran Mustafi 'every window' since signing him, with Unai Emery finally losing patience with the error-strewn German.

Meanwhile, the club are also edging nearer two potential defensive reinforcements as Kieran Tierney looks set to join from Celtic and William Saliba likewise from Saint Etienne.

News of Arsenal's desperation to ship out Mustafi comes courtesy of BBC journalist David Ornstein speaking on BBC 5 Live radio, who has long been admired by Gunners fans for his close connection to the club. The German made 31 league appearances last term but Emery apparently lost all faith with the defender after their defeat to Chelsea in Baku.

"I was told that after the Europa League final that Unai Emery, who had always put his faith in Shkodran Mustafi despite a number of high-profile mistakes, has decided enough is enough with him and he is no longer in favour of keeping him, so he could be sold," he said, as relayed by 101greatgoals.

"Arsenal have tried to sell him almost every window since they signed him." Ornstein added.

Ornstein also provided an update on the club's pursuit of Tierney, stating that there is 'optimism' over a deal being concluded with the club also confident they can strike a deal south of £20m.

Another potential incoming in north London is French defender Saliba, who ESPN claim has agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a £23m deal. However, the sticking point comes in the form of Saint Etienne's demands that the player be loaned back to France for the coming season.

RMC in France suggest Arsenal would be able to bring the 18-year-old to the club for the 2019/20 campaign if they cough up another £9m for his services. It is thought the player himself is keen to stay another year on loan to continue his development.