Chelsea Close to Agreeing New Five-Year Deal for Bayern Target Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing on a new five-year deal with Callum Hudson-Odoi, six months after he handed in a transfer request to try to push through a move to Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi had garnered attention from across Europe after showing flashes of his enormous potential for the Blues, while a lack of first-team game-time seemed to push him closer to the exit door.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bayern were the most forward with their interest, submitting bids worth up to £35m in an attempt to seal the deal, while Hudson-Odoi put in a transfer request.



However, according to the Telegraph, the 18-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his current contract, is now close to signing a fresh five-year deal with the Blues, after receiving a sustained run in the side following that January transfer window.

The winger, who earned himself a first cap for England in March thanks to his performances, ruptured his Achilles at the end of the season, but this did not put an end to the rumours linking with a move, as both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain retained considerable interest.

Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon be back on the pitch, let’s go!!🙏🏾⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SCKbOOzWKu — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) June 23, 2019

But, after eventually making 29 appearances for the club across competitions, in which he collected six goals and seven assists, Hudson-Odoi appears to have been convinced his future resides at Stamford Bridge.



The upcoming arrival of Frank Lampard and former academy manager Jody Morris is also said to have factored in the decision, with the finer details of the contract now being 'ironed out' ahead of an official announcement.

